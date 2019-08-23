BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu beats second-seed Tai Tzu Ying to enter semifinals

The two-time silver-medallist came back strongly after losing the first game to her opponent in a high-octane game. Sindhu showed great resolve in the second and third game even as it went down the wire. The Indian shuttler looked in her elements and held on to her nerves in the key stages.

Tai Tzu was considered favourite before the start of the game but the Indian had other thoughts. Sindhu seemed a little shacky at the start of the game but once she gained her rhythm, there was no stopping her.

. #TaizuYing silenced as 🔥🔥Sindhu prevails!



🇮🇳’s @Pvsindhu1 equals the record of legendary #ZhangNing by winning 5 medals-the most at the #BWFWorldChampionships as she defeated Tai Tzu Ying 12-21,23-21,21-19 to seal her place in the semis.



What a comeback!💪#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/VUYlow1F5v — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 23, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, Sindhu produced yet another commanding performance as she demolished Beiwen Zhang of United States in straight games to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sindhu won 21-14 21-6 in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals match that lasted just 34 minutes. The fifth seeded Indian had lost to the ninth seeded American opponent in the Indian Open final last year.

The Indian completely dominated the match, giving no chance to her American opponent. They were levelled 5-5 but from there, Sindhu led all the way to pocket the first game.

The second game was even better for Sindhu as she led all the way from 1-1, taking five straight points to 6-1 and then another six points on the trot to reach 14-5 before wrapping up the match.

Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal crashed out of the tournament after suffering a three-game loss to Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the pre-quarterfinals here. The eighth seeded Indian lost 21-15 25-27 12-21 against Blichfeldt, seeded 12th, in a marathon women's singles match that lasted an hour and 12 minutes.