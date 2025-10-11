Inaugural Shooting League of India Postponed to Early 2026 for Better Alignment with Athletes

BWF World Junior Championships 2025: China Triumphs Over Indonesia To Secure Suhandinata Cup For The 15th Time In a thrilling final, China defeated Indonesia 2-0 to win the Suhandinata Cup at the BWF World Junior Championships 2025. India and Japan claimed bronze medals as losing semi-finalists. By Mykhel Team Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 20:43 [IST]

China emerged victorious in the BWF World Junior Championships 2025, defeating Indonesia 2-0 in the finals to secure the Suhandinata Cup for the 15th time. The event took place on Saturday, with China showcasing their dominance over the defending champions. India and Japan shared the bronze medals as they were the losing semi-finalists.

The Chinese team entered the finals with a strong line-up, featuring three Asian Junior Championships individual gold medallists and two silver medallists. Indonesia needed exceptional performances from their players to retain their title from last year, but China proved too formidable.

In the first set, China's Asian junior girls doubles champions Cao Zi Han and Chen Fan Shu Tian secured a narrow 9-8 victory over Indonesia's Riska Anggraini and Rinjani Nastine. This win set the tone for China, who went on to win all subsequent matches in this set.

The second set saw a dramatic shift as Riska and Rinjani initially led Indonesia to a 9-5 advantage. However, Chen Jun Ting and Cao staged a remarkable comeback from an 8-13 deficit, winning 10 of the next 11 points to regain control at 18-14.

Liu Si Ya, an Asian Junior Championship silver medallist, faced a tough challenge from Thalita Wiryawan but managed to maintain China's lead at 27-24. The match continued with intense rallies as world Junior no. 1 Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah levelled scores at 27-27 before they went neck-and-neck until 31-31.

Liu Yang Ming Yu played a crucial role by forcing errors from his opponent, giving China a four-point lead in the boy's doubles match. This advantage was pivotal in securing China's overall victory.

Final Moments and Upcoming Events

The final match was tense as Indonesia's Alexius Subagio and Raihan Pramono closed in at 40-39 and even earned a set point at 44-43. However, Chen Jun Ting and Liu Jun Rong held their nerve under pressure, capitalising on Indonesian errors to clinch the match.

Following this triumph, there will be a rest day on Sunday before the individual championships for Eye Level Cups commence on Monday. This marks another chapter in China's illustrious history at the BWF World Junior Championships.