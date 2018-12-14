BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu and Verma in semifinals

This was Sindhu's third win from as many matches as she topped Group A, which was literally called the 'Group of Death' to earn a place in the last-four.

The top two players from each group will qualify for the semifinals, after which a knockout draw will be conducted. Only eight top players compete in the prestigious season-ending event.

The PV Sindhu juggernaut continues! 👑🙌



India's ace shuttler breezes into the semi-final of the #HSBCBWFGuangzhouFinals, defeating Beiwen Zhang 21-9, 21-15! Can she make it all the way to the final? — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 14, 2018

In the semifinal on Saturday, the Rio Games silver medallist will face former world champion Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, who finished second in Group B which had Nozomi Okuhara and Chen Yufei and Michelle Li in the fray.

Sindhu who beat her nemesis world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying 14-21, 21-16, 21-18 in her second group tie on Thursday, continued from where she had left against the Chinese Taipei opponent.

Zhang, the American of Chinese origin proved no match for Sindhu in a totally one-sided affair.

Earlier, Sindhu had defeated Japan's world No.2 Akane Yamaguchi 24-22, 21-15 on the opening day of the tournament.

Verma through

Verma, meanwhile, beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-9, 21-18 in 44 minutes to finish second in his group, behind world champion Kento Momota.

The ace Indian will take on All England champion Shi Yuqi in the semifinals.

