BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu and Verma in semifinals

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu breezed into the semifinals.

Guangzhou (China), December 14: PV Sindhu beat Zhang Beiwen 21-9, 21-15 in her last Group A tie and stormed into the semifinals of the BWF World Tour Finals while it was was double delight for India as Sameer Verma also made it to the last-four in the men's section.

This was Sindhu's third win from as many matches as she topped Group A, which was literally called the 'Group of Death' to earn a place in the last-four.

The top two players from each group will qualify for the semifinals, after which a knockout draw will be conducted. Only eight top players compete in the prestigious season-ending event.

In the semifinal on Saturday, the Rio Games silver medallist will face former world champion Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, who finished second in Group B which had Nozomi Okuhara and Chen Yufei and Michelle Li in the fray.

Sindhu who beat her nemesis world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying 14-21, 21-16, 21-18 in her second group tie on Thursday, continued from where she had left against the Chinese Taipei opponent.

Zhang, the American of Chinese origin proved no match for Sindhu in a totally one-sided affair.

Earlier, Sindhu had defeated Japan's world No.2 Akane Yamaguchi 24-22, 21-15 on the opening day of the tournament.

Verma through

Verma, meanwhile, beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-9, 21-18 in 44 minutes to finish second in his group, behind world champion Kento Momota.

The ace Indian will take on All England champion Shi Yuqi in the semifinals.

(With inputs from Agencies and other sources)

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 16:44 [IST]
