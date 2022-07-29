Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton: India shuttlers in action, schedule, telecast & live streaming info

Commonwealth Games 2022 Dates and Timings
|Date
|Round
|Session Time in IST
|Wednesday, August 3
|Round of 64
|2:30 PM - 6:30 PM, 9 PM - 1 AM
|Thursday, August 4
|Round of 32
|2:30 PM - 7:30 PM, 9 PM - 2 AM
|Friday, August 5
|Round of 16
|3:30 PM - 8 PM, 10 PM - 2:30 AM
|Saturday, August 6
|Quarterfinals
|3:30 PM - 8 PM, 10 PM - 2:30 AM
|Sunday, August 7
|Semifinals
|1:30 PM - 7 PM
|Sunday, August 7
|Bronze Medal
|9:30 PM - 3 AM
|Monday, August 8
|Gold Medal
|12:30 PM - 6:45 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Shuttlers Singles Draw
Men's Singles Schedule and Results
Round of 32
● Kidambi Srikanth vs TBD (Daniel Wanagaliya or Kennie Maarten King)
● Lakshya Sen vs Vernon Smeed
Women's Singles Matches and Results
Round of 32
● PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq
● Aakarshi Kashyap vs TBD (Priyanna Ramdhani or Mahoor Shahzad)
CWG 2022 Indian Shuttlers Doubles Draw
Men's Doubles Matches and Results
Round of 16
● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD (Murad Ali / Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti or Jarred Elliot / Robert Summers)
Women's Doubles Matches and Results
Round of 16
● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs TBD (Justine Tracy Naluwooza / Sharifah Wanyana or Jemimah Leung For Sang / Ganesha Mungrah)
Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
Round of 32
● Sumeeth Reddy / Ashwini Ponnappa vs Callum Hemming / Jessica Pugh
CWG 2022 Badminton Telecast & Live Streaming
The badminton matches will be shown live on Sony Pictures Network via Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 or Sony SIX, while the live streaming of matches will be available via Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).