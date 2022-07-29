Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton: India shuttlers in action, schedule, telecast & live streaming info

Badminton at the Commonwealth Games 2022 started on July 29 with the mixed team event that will conclude on August 2. The shuttlers will then shit focus to individual and doubles events the following day on August 3.

The round of 64 matches across five categories - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles - start on August 2 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and finally the medal round matches - bronze on August 7 and gold on August 8.

Commonwealth Games 2022, Badminton Mixed Team: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info

A total of 88 singles players - 46 men and 42 women as well as a total of 92 doubles teams - 26 men, 24 women and 42 mixed doubles, that are part of the Commonwealth of Nations competing at the event.

PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeeth Reddy and Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand will be the doubles pairs representing India at the Birmingham 2022 CWG.

As all the Indian shuttlers, the singles and doubles players, are top seeds of their events, they have earned a bye in the first round of their respective events. Also, the men's and women's doubles event will start from the round of 32 stage.

Here is a look at Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information:

Commonwealth Games 2022 Dates and Timings Date Round Session Time in IST Wednesday, August 3 Round of 64 2:30 PM - 6:30 PM, 9 PM - 1 AM Thursday, August 4 Round of 32 2:30 PM - 7:30 PM, 9 PM - 2 AM Friday, August 5 Round of 16 3:30 PM - 8 PM, 10 PM - 2:30 AM Saturday, August 6 Quarterfinals 3:30 PM - 8 PM, 10 PM - 2:30 AM Sunday, August 7 Semifinals 1:30 PM - 7 PM Sunday, August 7 Bronze Medal 9:30 PM - 3 AM Monday, August 8 Gold Medal 12:30 PM - 6:45 PM Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Shuttlers Singles Draw Men's Singles Schedule and Results Round of 32 ● Kidambi Srikanth vs TBD (Daniel Wanagaliya or Kennie Maarten King) ● Lakshya Sen vs Vernon Smeed Women's Singles Matches and Results Round of 32 ● PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq ● Aakarshi Kashyap vs TBD (Priyanna Ramdhani or Mahoor Shahzad) CWG 2022 Indian Shuttlers Doubles Draw Men's Doubles Matches and Results Round of 16 ● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD (Murad Ali / Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti or Jarred Elliot / Robert Summers) Women's Doubles Matches and Results Round of 16 ● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs TBD (Justine Tracy Naluwooza / Sharifah Wanyana or Jemimah Leung For Sang / Ganesha Mungrah) Mixed Doubles Matches and Results Round of 32 ● Sumeeth Reddy / Ashwini Ponnappa vs Callum Hemming / Jessica Pugh CWG 2022 Badminton Telecast & Live Streaming The badminton matches will be shown live on Sony Pictures Network via Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 or Sony SIX, while the live streaming of matches will be available via Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).