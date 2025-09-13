Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag storm to Final after Straight Set Victory, Final Opponents Confirmed By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 13:12 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In a commanding display of precision and power, India's badminton sensations Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, affectionately known as the "Smash Bros," have advanced to the finals of the Li-Ning Hong Kong Open 2025.

The eighth-seeded duo outclassed Chinese Taipei's Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei 21-17, 21-15 in a brisk 38-minute semifinal clash at the Hong Kong Coliseum on September 13. This victory marks their first finals appearance of the year, ending a frustrating streak of six semifinal exits in 2025.

The match showcased Satwik-Chirag's trademark aggression. Trailing briefly in the first game, they surged ahead with blistering smashes and impeccable net play, forcing errors from the Taiwanese pair.

In the second game, the Indians dominated from the outset, leading 11-6 at the interval and never looking back. Satwik's thunderous overheads, clocking speeds that echo his Guinness World Record smash of 565 km/h from 2023, proved decisive, while Chirag's deft control neutralized any comeback attempts. The semifinal already ensured a medal for the Indian pair, but now they can dream for the Gold as they advance to the final.

Who will Satwik-Chirag play in Hong Kong Open Final?

Satwiksairaj and Chirag will take on Chinese pair C. Wang and W.K. Liang in the final of the Hong Kong open on Sunday. The match is tentatively set to start around 3:30 pm IST.