HYLO Open 2021: Srikanth, Lakshya reach quarterfinals, Sourabh and Ashwini-Sikki pair crash out

While Srikanth progressed after a hard-fought victory against Korea's Dong Ken Lee, youngster Lakshya beat Tzu Wei Wang in another pre quarter-final match.

The seventh-seeded Srikanth had to fight hard for 56 minutes before eking out a 21-9 19-21 21-10 win over the Korean in the pre-quarterfinal. The match was very closely fought than what the scoreline suggests.

The Indian shuttler Srikanth will next meet Hong Kong's third seeded NG Ka Long Angus in the last 8 on Friday (November 5).

Lakshya, on the other hand, defeated the Chinese Taipei's fourth seeded opponent in straight games 21-17, 21-15 in a match that lasted 37 minuted. The 20-year-old will next face another 20-year-old in Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

While Lakshya and Srikanth progressed, there was disappointment in store for Indian fans as three other shuttlers crashed out of the tournament on Thursday (November 4).

In men's singles, Sourabh Verma bowed out of the tournament following straight games 13-21 10-21 defeat to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharaoen in 33 minutes.

In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy lost to Nita Violina Marwah and Syaikah Putri in straight games in the last 16 clash. The Indonesia pair won 21-15 21-16 in just 35 minutes.