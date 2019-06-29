IIT Kanpur honours Pullela Gopichand with honorary doctorate

The 45-year-old former badmintaon star from Hyderabad received the honour from former ISRO chairman and Chairman of board of Governors of IIT Kanpur, Prof K Radhakrishnan.

The coach extraordinaire along with Infosys Chairperson Sudha Murthy and missile woman Tessy Thomas received this honour.

Former President APJ Abdul Kalam and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are past recipients of the honour.