IIT Kanpur honours Pullela Gopichand with honorary doctorate

By
IIT Kanpur honours Pullela Gopichand with honorary doctorate

Kanpur, June 28: India's chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand was bestowed upon an honorary doctorate by IIT Kanpur on the occasion of their 52nd convocation, on Friday (June 28).

The 45-year-old former badmintaon star from Hyderabad received the honour from former ISRO chairman and Chairman of board of Governors of IIT Kanpur, Prof K Radhakrishnan.

The coach extraordinaire along with Infosys Chairperson Sudha Murthy and missile woman Tessy Thomas received this honour.

Former President APJ Abdul Kalam and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are past recipients of the honour.

Saturday, June 29, 2019, 0:04 [IST]
