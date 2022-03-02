India para-shuttler Palak Kohli joins adidas' ‘Impossible is Nothing' Campaign

adidas has a long history of supporting some of the sports' most incredible athletes. This season they have focused their brand attitude - Impossible is Nothing - with a commitment to creating new possibilities for women in sport through game-changing products, programs and athlete partnerships.



"It is as part of this commitment that, adidas welcomes Palak Kohli, into the three-stripe family. An exemplary para-badminton player from Jalandhar who at just 19 is an inspiration for millions of people out there," said the adidas release.

Palak's accolades include - three gold medals at the 2019 National Para-Badminton Championships - Girls Singles (U-19), Women's Singles, Women's Doubles, a gold medal at the Asian Youth Para Games 2021 (SL3- SU5 Doubles) & Bronze medal (SU5 Singles & SL3-SU5 Mixed doubles), among many more.

Palak joins forces with adidas' strong women athlete roster, including Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Nikhat Zareen and many others.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, adidas said, "Our attitude 'Impossible is Nothing' continues to unite a strong, diverse and powerful community of women athletes who are changing the game. I am delighted to welcome Palak to the adidas family. She echoes our values, and her winning attitude is an inspiration to millions out there. We see her power, we celebrate the possibilities she sees, and we will be an ally to her to make her impossible, possible."

On this new association with adidas, Palak Kohli, said, "I am excited to be a part of an iconic brand like adidas. I have always been inspired by the brand & all the other athletes that are associated with it. I always set high goals for myself, I want to go out there and win medals and championships for my country. I am confident that my association with adidas will help me achieve my goals and inspire many others to see that "Impossible is nothing"

Source: Media Release