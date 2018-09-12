Sindhu struggles while Srikanth and Prannoy have it easy

Third seed Sindhu had to sweat it out for 53 minutes before prevailing 21-17, 7-21, 21-13 over unseeded local girl Sayaka Takahashi in her opening round.

Sindhu will next play China's Fangjie Gao, who defeated J Vaishnavi Reddy 21-10, 21-8.

In the men's singles first round, Prannoy defeated Jonathan Christie of Indonesia 21-18, 21-17.

Srikanth too had it easy, after getting the better of China's Yuxiang Huang 21-13, 21-15.

. #JapanOpen2018



7th seeded, @srikidambi opened his account with an easy win whereas #HyderabadOpen winner @sameerv2210 exited after a hard fought match.

Srikanth bt Huang Yuxiang from 🇨🇳: 21-13;21-15

Sameer lost to Lee Dong Keun from 🇰🇷: 18:21;22-20;10-21#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/FUFIRG9NUb — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 11, 2018

Lee Dong Keun of Korea put it across Sameer Verma 21-18, 20-22, 21-10 in another men's singles opening-round encounter.

Indian results (first round):

Men's singles: H.S. Prannoy bt Jonathan Christie (Ina) 21-18, 21-17; K. Srikanth bt Yuxiang Huang (Chn) 21-13, 21-15; Lee Dong Keun (Kor) bt Sameer Verma 21-18, 20-22, 21-10.

Women's singles: P.V. Sindhu bt Sayaka Takahashi (Jap) 21-17, 7-21, 21-13. Mixed doubles: Pranaav Jerry Chopra & N. Sikki Reddy bt Mathew Fogarty & Isabel Zhong (Mas) 21-9, 21-6; Yilyu Wang & Dongping Huang (Chn) bt R. Satwiksairak & Ashwini Ponappa 21-13, 21-17.