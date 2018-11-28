English

Korea Open: Kashyap, Sourabh crash out as India's campaign ends

By
Indias Parupalli Kashyap crashed out of Korea Open
India's Parupalli Kashyap crashed out of Korea Open

Gwangju, November 28: India's campaign ended early at the Korea Open badminton tournament with Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma crashing out in the opening day of the men's singles event here on Wednesday (November 28).

A former world number 6, Kashyap, who is a 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, lost 17-21, 21-13, 8-21 to eighth-seeded Lee Dong Keun of Korea in a match that lasted an hour and 19 minutes.

Sourabh Verma, who had clinched the Dutch Open this year, also went down fighting 13-21, 21-12, 18-21 against Finland's Eetu Heino in a 50-minute clash.

Kashyap and Sourabh will be representing Chennai Smashers and Ahmedabad Smash Masters respectively in the Premier Badminton League starting on December 12 as other leading shuttlers like Kidambi Srikanth are taking a break to recuperate.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 17:33 [IST]
