Korea Open: Kashyap, Sourabh crash out as India's campaign ends

A former world number 6, Kashyap, who is a 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, lost 17-21, 21-13, 8-21 to eighth-seeded Lee Dong Keun of Korea in a match that lasted an hour and 19 minutes.

Sourabh Verma, who had clinched the Dutch Open this year, also went down fighting 13-21, 21-12, 18-21 against Finland's Eetu Heino in a 50-minute clash.

Kashyap and Sourabh will be representing Chennai Smashers and Ahmedabad Smash Masters respectively in the Premier Badminton League starting on December 12 as other leading shuttlers like Kidambi Srikanth are taking a break to recuperate.