Lakshya Sen wins Belgian International badminton title

Lakshya was at his best as he notched up a comfortable 21-14 21-15 win over Svendsen in the title clash that lasted for 34 minutes.

The 18-year-old from Almora had earlier beaten Denmark's Kim Bruun 21-18 21-11 win in a 48-minute semifinal clash on Friday night. The semifinal clash was a close affair initially with Lakshya and Bruun exchanging leads frequently before the Danish shuttler jumped to a 11-9 advantage at the break.

However, Lakshya erased the deficit after the interval and build on a slender 13-12 lead to slowly move ahead and eventually pocketed the opening game comfortably. Lakshya came out with all cylinders blazing in the second game to jump to a 6-2 lead early on and then reeled off five straight points to grab a 11-3 lead at the breather.

The Indian produced another burst of five straight points to create a huge gap which Bruun failed to bridge.