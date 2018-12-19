PBL 2018-19: Team and player profiles: Hyderabad Hunters

PV Sindhu (Icon)

Associated with the Chennai Smashers since the start of PBL, which included the title-winning PBL-2 campaign, ace Indian WS shuttler PV Sindhu is set for homecoming in the upcoming edition.

The Indian World No 3 and BWF World Tour finals 2018 winner will be returning to her home state of Hyderabad and will be clinical in driving the Hunters in their attempt in defending the title.

Mark Caljouw (Men’s Singles)

Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw has been in sublime form of late, winning the Orlean Masters and finishing runners-up at the US Open.

Making his first international debut for the Netherlands in 2012, the dynamic shuttler has turned eyes with his power play and agility on court and will be a debutant to watch out for in the new PBL season.

Lee Hyun II (Men’s Singles)

Making his PBL debut last season, South Korean MS veteran Lee Hyun il continues his association with the Hyderabad Hunters in PBL4. It will once again be an enticing contest to watch him on court as he shoulders the Hyderabad mantle and propels them towards success.

Eom Hye Won (Mixed Doubles)

Eom Hye Won is yet another South Korean joining the Hyderabad ranks this season. A highly experienced doubles shuttler with a host of laurels under her belt that include a silver and a bronze in the 2013 World Championship, Eom Hye-won's addition adds more firepower to Hunters squad in the doubles department.

Kim Sa Rang (Mixed Doubles / Men’s Doubles)

An integral part of last year finalists Bengaluru Blasters, Kim Sa-rang will be donning the Hyderabad outfit for the new season. Having made his debut last edition, the South Korean is familiar with the challenges of the league and will be looking to make a strong impact in repeating Hyderabad's last season success.

Bodin Isara (Men’s Doubles)

With a couple of interesting additions in their lineup, Hyderabad secured the services of yet another doubles heavyweight in Thailand's Bodin Isara.

Having featured for the Awadhe Warriors in the first two editions Bodin Isara is a familiar name in PBL and adds to the star-studded doubles lineup of the Hyderabad Hunters.

Arun George (Men’s Doubles)

Son of former national champion Thomas George, the youngster has made a quick climb through the ranks which have now landed him a spot in the PBL.

Making his PBL debut for the Hyderabad outfit, the versatile and dynamic Arun is excited to leave behind a strong impression in his maiden outing.

Sai Uttejitha Rao (Women’s Singles)

A part of the Awadhe Warriors squad last year, Utthejitha Rao will be featuring for the Hyderabad Hunters in PBL4. A talented singles player with a clinical ability to read the game, the Indian youngster is excited to play alongside some of the big names in world badminton and wishes to use it as a learning curve in her overall growth.

Meghana Jakkampudi (Women’s Doubles)

Finalist at the Indian Open earlier in the year, Meghana Jakkampudi continues her loyalty with the Hyderabad franchise for PBL-4.

Moving swiftly and gracefully across court, she has made a rapid progress up the ranks and will be one of the marquee youngsters to watch out in the upcoming edition.

Rahul Yadav Chitaboina (Men’s Singles)

Debuting last year in PBL with the Hyderabad Hunters, young singles shuttler Rahul Yadav Chitaboina is another youngster to feature in the Hunters lineup and will be keen to make his mark with a new season in the offing.