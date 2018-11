PBL 2018: Full schedule, venue, timing, where to watch

1. The schedule

December 22

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Pune 7 Aces

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Mumbai

December 23

Match: Mumbai Rockets vs Delhi Dashers

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Mumbai

December 23

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs NorthEastern Warriors

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Mumbai

December 24

Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Awadhe Warriors

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Mumbai

December 25

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashers

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Hyderabad

December 26

Match: Delhi Dashers vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Hyderabad

December 27

Match: NorthEastern Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Hyderabad

December 28

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Bengaluru Raptors

Time: 4 pm

Venue: Hyderabad

December 28

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Awadhe Warriors

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Hyderabad

December 29

Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets

Time: 4 pm

Venue: Pune

December 29

Match: NorthEastern Warriors vs Delhi Smashers

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Pune

December 30

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Chennai Smashers

Time: 4 pm

Venue: Pune

December 30

Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Bengaluru Raptors

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Pune

December 31

Match: Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Pune

January 1, 2019

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs NorthEastern Warriors

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Pune

January 2

Match: Delhi Dashers vs Bengaluru Raptors

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Ahmedabad

January 3

Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Chennai Smashers

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Ahmedabad

January 4

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Awadhe Warriors

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Ahmedabad

January 5

Match: Mumbai Rockets vs Chennai Smashers

Time: 4 pm

Venue: Ahmedabad

January 5

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs NorthEastern Warriors

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Ahmedabad

January 6

Match: Delhi Dashers vs Pune 7 Aces

Time: 4 pm

Venue: Ahmedabad

January 6

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Hyderabad Hunters

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Ahmedabad

January 7

Match: Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashers

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Bengaluru

January 8

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Bengaluru

January 9

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Delhi Dashers

Time: 4 pm

Venue: Bengaluru

January 9

Match: Awadhe Warriors vs NorthEastern Warriors

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Bengaluru

January 10

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Chennai Smashers

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Bengaluru

January 11

SEMIFINAL 1

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Bengaluru

January 12

SEMIFINAL 2

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Bengaluru

January 13

FINAL

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Bengaluru

2. Sindhu on PBL opener

"I will be representing my own city and that makes this opening clash even more special. You can expect full-throated support from the Hunters which will prove to be our strength as we face Pune. I will look forward to play against Carolina and it will surely be a match to remember."

3. Marin on opener

The 2016 Olympic champion, who helped Hyderabad lift the title in 2017, will have no qualms while competing against her former team. "I am now part of a new team and yet another Indian city; you can expect me to give my 100 percent to Pune 7 Aces. As for the match against Sindhu, both of us will want to win our tie. My job is to play to the best of my ability and I will certainly do it," said the Spaniard.

4. BAI's view

"We have a new team in Pune 7 Aces and this season we will be playing in two new cities -- Ahmedabad and Pune -- keeping in mind BAI and PBL's efforts to promote and take the game far and wide," Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma said.