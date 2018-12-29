PBL 2018: Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponappa go undercover to surprise young fans - Watch

In a promotional video produced by StarSports for the ongoing Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2018, the duo took the disguise of an elderly couple and went undercover to a visit the Garuda Badminton Academy, Hyderabad.

In the adorable video, the elderly couple urged the trainer at the facility to allow him to play the sport with youngsters. Initially, they acted like amateurs who were simply wasting their time as the trainer asked them to leave.

They asked for five more minutes to play their favourite and stunned their opponents with some powerful body smashes. The players, viewers as well as the parents present in the facility were taken by surprise at the transformation of the elderlies, who only a couple of minutes before were not able to serve properly.

Everyone then started cheering for them and it was then when Kidambi and Ponappa removed their masks to reveal their real identity.

The young players had no bounds to their happiness watching two of country's best shuttlers in real flesh and bones. The two were immediately surrounded by their young fans.

Both Srikanth and Ponappa are presently involved in the PBL for their respective franchises. You can watch all the action on StarSports.