PBL 2020: Badminton enthusiasts interact with star shuttlers in Chennai

For the starry-eyed kids, it was a priceless opportunity to get up close with Chennai Superstarz's Lakshya Sen, Dhruv Kapila and Jessica Pugh along with Bengaluru Raptors' Sai Praneeth and Brice Leverdez and learn from them.

"Chennai has always been known for its sporting spirit. It is a pleasure to see the enthusiasm and excitement among kids here and I hope this will inspire them to play badminton," said Lakshya Sen.

5 lucky students got 5 autographed jerseys from the players and 5 signed golden tickets were given away to students who got a chance to click photos with the players in an effort to spread badminton as the league completes five years.

"This takes me back to my young days when I too would wait to see the top stars. Hopefully we can see more talented shuttlers coming from Chennai in the near future," said Sai Praneeth.

Inox, being the official multiplex partner, took this initiative to promote badminton among school children to come and interact with the stars. With each student getting one PBL jersey, it will inspire the kids to take up the racquet.

"It is an exciting moment for INOX to host some of the top badminton players along with 100 school children and make them interact face to face at our premises. We are privileged to be associated with the Premier Badminton League and working with them to promote the game of Badminton as well as the League," said Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer - INOX Leisure Ltd.