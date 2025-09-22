Pramod Bhagat Shines on Comeback, India Bags Medals at China Para Badminton International 2025 By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 10:03 [IST]

India enjoyed a memorable outing at the China Para Badminton International 2025, with seasoned campaigners Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam, and Krishna Nagar all delivering medal-winning performances that underlined the country's rising stature in the sport.

For Pramod Bhagat, the tournament was more than just about silverware. Having missed the Paris Paralympics after three whereabouts failures, the former Paralympic champion stepped onto the court with a point to prove.

His journey to the SL3 men's singles gold was nothing short of inspirational. Up against Indonesia's Muh Al Imran in the final, Bhagat endured a nightmare start, surrendering the opening game 2-15. But the veteran refused to buckle. With grit and precision, he turned the tide in dramatic fashion, clinching the next two games 21-19, 21-16 to script a stirring comeback that capped his emotional return to the global stage.

Bhagat's medal haul did not stop there. Partnering Sukant Kadam in the men's doubles, he reached yet another final. In an all-Indian clash that showcased the country's depth in para-badminton, the Bhagat-Kadam duo went down fighting to Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar. The nail-biting contest swung both ways before ending 21-18, 20-22, 21-18 in favor of Dilli and Sivakumar, leaving Bhagat and Kadam with a well-earned silver.

Meanwhile, Sukant Kadam, the current world No. 1 in the SL4 category, also impressed in singles. Kadam fought hard through a challenging field to reach the final, where he came up against his long-time rival, France's Lucas Mazur. The Frenchman proved too strong on the day, taking the contest in straight games, 21-9, 21-8. Despite the result, Kadam's silver further strengthened his reputation as one of the most consistent performers in world para-badminton.

Adding to India's success, Krishna Nagar, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallist, battled his way to the men's singles SH6 final. Facing Thailand's Natthapong Meechai, Krishna displayed resilience in a gripping three-game encounter. He took the opening game 22-20 before Meechai rallied to claim the next two 21-7, 21-17, forcing Krishna to settle for silver.

With one gold and three silvers, India's campaign in China highlighted the blend of experience, determination, and skill that continues to drive its para-badminton stars. For Bhagat, in particular, the gold medal symbolized not just triumph on the court but redemption off it, marking his return with a statement that he remains among the very best.