PV Sindhu Suffers Quarterfinal Defeat To Putri Wardani in BWF World Championships 2025 By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 19:00 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Paris, August 29 (2025): Former world champion and India's badminton star PV Sindhu bowed out of the BWF World Championships 2025 after a hard-fought quarterfinal loss to Indonesia's Putri Wardani here on Friday (August 29).

Sindhu, the 2019 world champion and two-time Olympic medalist, went down 14-21, 21-13, 16-21 in a pulsating contest that lasted just over an hour. The defeat ended India's hopes of a women's singles medal at this year's Worlds.

Sindhu's Fightback Falls Short

The 30-year-old Indian shuttler started slowly, conceding the opening game 14-21. However, she bounced back brilliantly in the second, dominating rallies with her smashes and net play to claim it 21-13. In the decider, Sindhu and Wardani were locked in a tense battle, but the higher-ranked Indonesian held her nerve in crucial moments to seal the victory.

Wardani, who had earlier defeated Sindhu at the Sudirman Cup this year, has now assured herself of a medal. She will take on Japan's world No. 5 Akane Yamaguchiin the semifinals on Saturday.

Sindhu's Historic Run at the Worlds

Despite the exit, Sindhu once again showcased her pedigree by defeating China's world No. 2 Wang Zhi Yiin the pre-quarterfinals, extending her strong record against Chinese shuttlers at the Worlds.

Over the years, she has registered memorable wins against the likes of Wang Yihan (2013), Wang Shixian (2014), Li Xuerui (2015), Sun Yu (2017), and Chen Yufei (2017, 2019).

Earlier on Thursday (August 28), Sindhu stormed into the BWF World Championships 2025 quarter-finals with a sensational victory over World No. 2 Wang Zhiyi of China. The 2019 World Champion outplayed her opponent with an utterly dominant second game performance to wrap up a 21-19, 21-15 victory in just 48 minutes.

Sindhu, who clinched the world title in Basel in 2019, remains India's most successful shuttler at the World Championships with multiple podium finishes, including a gold, two silvers, and two bronzes.

This defeat marks another tough chapter in Sindhu's recent journey. With major events like the Asian Championships and World Tour Finals lined up, the double Olympic medallist will look to regroup and return stronger.