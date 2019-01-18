English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Saina to face Marin in Malaysian Open semifinals

By
Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal continued her impressive run in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, January 17: Indian badmnton ace Saina Nehwal scripted a hard-fought 21-18, 23-21 win over Japan's former world champion Nozomi Okuhara to enter the women's singles semifinals of the $350,000 Malaysian Open World Tour Super 500 Series tournament.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad, who had won the title in 2017 and was runner-up in 2011, will face a tough test next when she faces three-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the last-four encounter on Saturday (January 19).

Saina has defeated Marin five times and has lost to the Spaniard as many times in the last 10 meetings.

Seventh seeded Saina, who had a 8-4 head-to-head record against Okuhara, fought back from 9-15 and 14-18 down in the two games to extend her dominance over the second-seeded Japanese in the quarterfinals tie at the Axiata Arena which lasted 48 minutes.

The match started on an even keel as both the shuttlers fought hard, moving together till 9-9. Okuhara registered six straight points to create a huge gap, but Saina showed her mettle as she slowly erased the deficit and grabbed a 17-16 lead at one stage.

Okuhara made it 17-17 before Saina closed out the opening game by grabbing the remaining points.

The Indian was 4-2 up early on in the second game, but Okuhara jumped to a 8-5 lead before Saina wrested a 11-9 advantage at the break.

After the interval, Saina led till 14-12, but Okuhara reeled off six points to take a comfortable 18-14 lead. However, Saina again slowly started dominating the rallies and clawed her way back to 19-19.

Okuhara then squandered two game points before Saina converted the first match point that came her way to secure the semifinal berth.

(With inputs from PTI)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 17:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue