Sponsors, government support key to Indian athletes success, says Sindhu

By Pti
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu

Mumbai, December 20: Star shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday (December 19) said support from different sectors, including the government, has played a key role in the success of Indian sportsperson at international level.

"We have sponsors now-a-days, a lot of people have sponsors. Before if you do well, achieve success and are in the top, then only sponsors used to support you," said Sindhu, who recently became the first Indian to win the badminton World Tour Finals.

"But now there are a lot of sponsors who are coming and encouraging at the grass-root level. That is very important."

Sindhu broke her silver jinx in great fashion last Sunday (December 16) by defeating her nemesis Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-19 21-17 in the women's singles to become the first Indian to win gold at year-ending World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China.

The 23-year-old Sindhu, who has won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was speaking at the Republic Summit, which was also attended by wrestler Babita Phogat and former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

"If you play well automatically you will do well and then the government support is there. You have the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) for the talented and top players and also Khelo India.

"The government is doing a great job by supporting us, so if you do well they will recognise you and they will sponsor you," Sindhu said.

Sindhu spoke about the pressure she had of finishing second-best before breaking her gold jinx in Gunagzhou recently.

"I didn't feel any pressure. But to answer everybody whoever had doubts about me, I would simply say it's a gold this time and no more silver," she said.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 10:33 [IST]
