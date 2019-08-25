English
Sporting fraternity hails Sindhu's historic World C'ships gold

By Pti
sindhu

New Delhi, Aug 25: The country's sporting fraternity, led by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, on Sunday hailed P V Sindhu's historic triumph at the Badminton World Championships, saying her feat has made India proud.

Badminton World Championships: PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win title

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in a one-sided summit clash in Basel, Switzerland, to clinch her and India's maiden gold in the World Championships.

"Amazing performance! Congratulations on becoming the 1st ever to win the BWF World Championships! You have made India proud, yet again," tweeted Tendulkar.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the country was proud of Sindhu for her unprecedented achievement. "PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim gold in BWF World Badminton Championships! India is proud of @Pvsindhu1. My hearty congratulations! Govt will continue to provide the best support & facilities to produce champions," Rijiju tweeted.

Sindhu's fellow competitor and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal also tweeted: "Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for the first ever world championships gold medal from India."

Other cricketing greats also congratulated Sindhu. "Congrats@Pvsindhu1 on winning Gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships2019 Great exhibition of skill, fitness and mental strength to defeat Japan's Okuhara in such an emphatic fashion. Proud of you," wrote former India batsman and fellow Hyderabadi VVS Laxman.

Another Hyderbadi and tennis great Sania Mirza too lauded Sindhu's achievement. "What a champion you are girl @Pvsindhu1 congratulations.. enjoy the moment," she said.

Badminton Association of India president Hemanta Biswa Sarma added: "Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the #BadmintonWorldChampionships by beating Nazomi Okuhara of Japan in a stunning game. "This is a historic moment for all of us. I am thrilled with joy. India is proud," said Sarma.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote: "Congratulations PV Sindhu 1st indian to win Gold @Pvsindhu1 keep inspiring."

Story first published: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 21:50 [IST]
