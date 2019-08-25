Sporting fraternity hails Sindhu's historic World C'ships gold

Badminton World Championships: PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win title

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in a one-sided summit clash in Basel, Switzerland, to clinch her and India's maiden gold in the World Championships.

You have made India proud, yet again.#BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/sUYPsVlnLT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 25, 2019

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the country was proud of Sindhu for her unprecedented achievement. "PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim gold in BWF World Badminton Championships! India is proud of @Pvsindhu1. My hearty congratulations! Govt will continue to provide the best support & facilities to produce champions," Rijiju tweeted.

Sindhu's fellow competitor and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal also tweeted: "Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for the first ever world championships gold medal from India."

Congrats @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships2019 Great exhibition of skill, fitness and mental strength to defeat Japan’s Okuhara in such an emphatic fashion. Proud of you. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2019

Another Hyderbadi and tennis great Sania Mirza too lauded Sindhu's achievement. "What a champion you are girl @Pvsindhu1 congratulations.. enjoy the moment," she said.

Spoke to @Pvsindhu1 and extended congratulations on behalf of the people of India for her historic win🥇 Also spoke to coach P. Gopichand and appreciated his efforts for this historic win of PV Sindhu and Bronze medal of @saiprneeth92 https://t.co/JDi7RkyMWv — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2019

Badminton Association of India president Hemanta Biswa Sarma added: "Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the #BadmintonWorldChampionships by beating Nazomi Okuhara of Japan in a stunning game. "This is a historic moment for all of us. I am thrilled with joy. India is proud," said Sarma.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote: "Congratulations PV Sindhu 1st indian to win Gold @Pvsindhu1 keep inspiring."

Congratulations PV Sindhu 1st indian to win Gold @Pvsindhu1 keep inspiring ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 25, 2019