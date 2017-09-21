Srikanth, Prannoy through; Sameer ousted

Bengaluru, September 21: India's Kidambi Srikanth entered the quarterfinals of the Japan Open badminton tournament with a facile 21-12, 21-11 win over Hong Kong's Hu Yun.

However, it was curtains for Sameer Verma who lost 21-10, 17-21, 15-21 to Shi Yuqi of Japan.

HS Prannoy too has reached the last eight with a comprehensive 21-16, 23-21 win over Hsu Jen Hao to enter quarterfinals.

In a repeat, PV Sindhu will face off with friend and nemesis Nozomi Okuhara shortly while Saina Nehwal awaits world number one Carolina Marin of Spain in another clash.