Tanvi, Rituparna enter main draw of Syed Modi badminton

By Pti
Tanvi will face Russia's Natalia Perminova in the opening round (Image Courtesy: BWF website)

Lucknow, November 27: Indian shuttlers Tanvi Lad and Rituparna Das qualified for the women's singles main draw of the Syed Modi International Badminton tournament in Lucknow on Tuesday (November 26).

While Tanvi defeated compatriot Prashi Joshi 19-21 21-18 21-8 in the qualifiers, Rituparna got the better of Shikha Gautam 21-10 21-12.

Tanvi will face Russia's Natalia Perminova in the opening round, while Rituparna will be up against Yip Pui Yin of Hong Kong.

Other women Indian shuttlers to progress to the main draw of the women's singles event are young Assamese girl Ashmita Chaliha and Shruti Mundada.

Ashmita defeated Aakarshi Kashyap 21-13 21-18, while Shruti beat Ritika Thaker 21-19 21-13.

Among the men's singles shuttlers to make the main draw are Rahul Yadav Chittaboina, Alap Mishra, Ansal Yadav and Huang Ping-Hsien of Chinese Taipei.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
