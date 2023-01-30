Thailand Masters 2023: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

The Thailand Masters 2023, also known as Thailand Open Super 300, returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. This will be sixth edition of the tournament.

The event will start with the qualifying and first round matches on January 31 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal on subsequent days, and conclude with the finals on Sunday (February 5).

A total of 80 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Carolina Marin and Ratchanok Itanon will be among the players in action in Jakarta.

While the top Indian shuttlers give the event a miss, as many as 12 singles players including Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma, and 12 doubles teams spearheaded by Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, will represent the country at the Thailand Masters 2023.

Here is all you need to know about Thailand Masters 2023 from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information:

Thailand Masters 2023 Dates and Timings Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and Wednesday, February 1, 2023 Second Round: Thursday, February 2, 2023 Quarterfinals: Friday, February 3, 2023 Semifinals: Saturday, February 4, 2023 Finals: Sunday, February 5, 2023 Thailand Masters 2023 Indian Shuttlers Draw Indian Men's Singles Matches and Results Qualification ● Parupalli Kashyap vs Chi Yu Jen (Chinese Taipei) ● Kartikey Gulshan Kumar vs Mads Christophersen (Denmark) First Round ● Sameer Verma vs Li Shi Feng (China) ● Sai Praneeth vs Lu Guang Zu (China) ● Priyanshu Rajawat vs Heo Kwang Hee (South Korea) ● Mithun Manjunath vs Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) ● Kiran George vs Chia Hao Lee (Chinese Taipei) Indian Women's Singles Matches and Results Qualification ● Imaad Farooqui Samiya vs Polina Buhrova (Ukraine) First Round ● Malvika Bansod vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) ● Anupama Upadhyaya vs Asmitha Chaliha ● Saina Nehwal vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) Thailand Masters 2023 Indian Shuttlers Doubles Matches and Results Indian Men's Doubles Draw First Round ● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Su Ching-heng & Ye Hongwei (Chinese Taipei) ● Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Qualifier 3 ● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Sai Pratheek vs Jeppe Bay & Lasse Molhede (Denmark) ● PS Ravikrishna & Sankar Prasad Udaykumar vs Lee Jhe-Huei & Yang Po-Husan (Chinese Taipei) Indian Women's Doubles Draw Qualification ● Palak Arora & Unnati Hooda vs Lee Yu Lim & Shin Seung Chan (South Korea) First Round ● Treesa Jolly & Gayathri Gopichand vs Rena Miyaura & Ayako Sakuramoto (Japan) ● Simran Singhi & Ritika Thaker vs Liu Sheng Shu & Zhang Shu Xian (China) ● Tanisha Crasto & Ashwini Ponnappa vs Tan Ning & Xia Yu Ting (China) ● Shruti Mishra & Sikki Reddy vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul & Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand) Indian Mixed Doubles Draw First Round ● Rohan Kapoor & Sikki Reddy vs Ty Alexander Lindeman & Josephine Wu (Canada) ● B Sumeeth Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa vs Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto & Lisa Ayu Kusumawati (Indonesia) ● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Ye Hong Wei & Lee Chia Hsin (Chinese Taipei) Thailand Masters 2023 Telecast & Live Streaming There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India till the semifinals round, but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV. From the semifinals round on Saturday (February 4), Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live, JioCinema and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.