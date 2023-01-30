Thailand Masters 2023: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Thailand Masters 2023 Dates and Timings
Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Second Round: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Quarterfinals: Friday, February 3, 2023
Semifinals: Saturday, February 4, 2023
Finals: Sunday, February 5, 2023
Thailand Masters 2023 Indian Shuttlers Draw
Indian Men's Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Parupalli Kashyap vs Chi Yu Jen (Chinese Taipei)
● Kartikey Gulshan Kumar vs Mads Christophersen (Denmark)
First Round
● Sameer Verma vs Li Shi Feng (China)
● Sai Praneeth vs Lu Guang Zu (China)
● Priyanshu Rajawat vs Heo Kwang Hee (South Korea)
● Mithun Manjunath vs Kenta Nishimoto (Japan)
● Kiran George vs Chia Hao Lee (Chinese Taipei)
Indian Women's Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Imaad Farooqui Samiya vs Polina Buhrova (Ukraine)
First Round
● Malvika Bansod vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)
● Anupama Upadhyaya vs Asmitha Chaliha
● Saina Nehwal vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark)
Thailand Masters 2023 Indian Shuttlers Doubles Matches and Results
Indian Men's Doubles Draw
First Round
● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Su Ching-heng & Ye Hongwei (Chinese Taipei)
● Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Qualifier 3
● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Sai Pratheek vs Jeppe Bay & Lasse Molhede (Denmark)
● PS Ravikrishna & Sankar Prasad Udaykumar vs Lee Jhe-Huei & Yang Po-Husan (Chinese Taipei)
Indian Women's Doubles Draw
Qualification
● Palak Arora & Unnati Hooda vs Lee Yu Lim & Shin Seung Chan (South Korea)
First Round
● Treesa Jolly & Gayathri Gopichand vs Rena Miyaura & Ayako Sakuramoto (Japan)
● Simran Singhi & Ritika Thaker vs Liu Sheng Shu & Zhang Shu Xian (China)
● Tanisha Crasto & Ashwini Ponnappa vs Tan Ning & Xia Yu Ting (China)
● Shruti Mishra & Sikki Reddy vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul & Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand)
Indian Mixed Doubles Draw
First Round
● Rohan Kapoor & Sikki Reddy vs Ty Alexander Lindeman & Josephine Wu (Canada)
● B Sumeeth Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa vs Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto & Lisa Ayu Kusumawati (Indonesia)
● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Ye Hong Wei & Lee Chia Hsin (Chinese Taipei)
Thailand Masters 2023 Telecast & Live Streaming
There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India till the semifinals round, but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.
From the semifinals round on Saturday (February 4), Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live, JioCinema and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.