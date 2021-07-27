Tokyo 2020: Indian shuttlers Chirag, Satwik fail to advance despite win

Just like Indonesia and Chinese Taipei who made it to the round-of-eight, the Indian pair won two of the three matches they played.

But Indonesia and Chinese Taipei advanced to the knockout stage as India lost the match against top seeds Indonesia.

Sometimes sports brings you at a spot where no matter what you do, you will fall a bit short in the end. But it's been a terrific journey for @Shettychirag04 & @satwiksairaj and entire nation is proud of the way you have played 💪🏻🇮🇳#SmashfortheGlory#badminton#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/mypxCSssy2 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 27, 2021

Chirag and Satwik, who were making their Olympics debut, had opened their campaign in style.

Thet beat world No. 3 Chinese Taipei pair of L Yang and W Chi 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 in a tight contest.

Tokyo Olympics: Badminton: Chirag-Satwik win first match

However the Indian duo lost to world No.1 Indonesian duo of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo 13-21, 12-21 in the second Group A Play Stage.

That loss in effect proved to be decisive in ending India's hopes of advancing from the group stage.

Indian pair Chirag, Satwik lose to World No.1 Indonesian pair in group play stage