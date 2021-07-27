English
Tokyo 2020: Indian shuttlers Chirag, Satwik fail to advance despite win

By

Bengaluru, July 27: India's Chirag Shetty and R Satwiksairaj Rankireddy failed to make it to the quarterfinal despite beating beat Great Britain's Sean Vendy and Ben Lane 21-17, 21-17 at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court in the men's doubles badminton Group A Play Stage tie of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Just like Indonesia and Chinese Taipei who made it to the round-of-eight, the Indian pair won two of the three matches they played.

But Indonesia and Chinese Taipei advanced to the knockout stage as India lost the match against top seeds Indonesia.

Chirag and Satwik, who were making their Olympics debut, had opened their campaign in style.

Thet beat world No. 3 Chinese Taipei pair of L Yang and W Chi 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 in a tight contest.

However the Indian duo lost to world No.1 Indonesian duo of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo 13-21, 12-21 in the second Group A Play Stage.

That loss in effect proved to be decisive in ending India's hopes of advancing from the group stage.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 10:39 [IST]
