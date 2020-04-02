Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh get nostalgic as they remember memorable 2011 World Cup triumph at Wankhede

By
Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh get nostalgic as they remember memorable 2011 World Cup triumph at Wankhede

New Delhi, April 2: Amid lockdown, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic the cricketers, as well as cricket fans, are seeking refuge in the glorious victories of the Indian Cricket Team in the past. And, April 2 holds a special place in the memories of Indian cricket as on this very date in 2011, Team India won their second Cricket World Cup title.

Under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Team India ended the 28-year-long drought when they defeated Sri Lanka in the final in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium.

It's been nine years since MS Dhoni hit that winning six which he dispatched into the stands off Nuwan Kulasekara and a country of over a billion people broke into celebration.

The highlights of Dhoni hitting the winning shot still gives one goosebump. The incredible scenes of celebration in the Indian dressing room and that flow of raw emotion among cricketer still showed the other side of the cricketers.

India, under Dhoni, achieved several highs but winning the world cup in front of a hysteric home crowd is still regarded as the most iconic scenes in the history of this cricket-crazy nation.

If Dhoni hogged all the limelight for playing a captain's knock and keeping his best in the tournament for the night when it mattered the most, the contribution of Gautam Gambhir couldn't be ignored.

The left-handed batsman played important innings in the run chase before getting out for 97 and missed out a well-deserved century.

Gambhir and Dhoni settled the innings after India lost three big wickets in the run chase and the opposition bowlers had mounted their pressure. It was the partnership between these two which ensured India had the last laugh.

On the anniversary of their WC triumph, the cricketers took to their respective social media handles and reminisced that famous win in Mumbai. Here's who said, what.

Yuvraj Singh:

Suresh Raina:

BCCI:

Gautam Gambhir:

ICC:

Harbhajan Singh:

More INDIAN CRICKET TEAM News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 13:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue