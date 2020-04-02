Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh get nostalgic as they remember memorable 2011 World Cup triumph at Wankhede

Under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Team India ended the 28-year-long drought when they defeated Sri Lanka in the final in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium.

It's been nine years since MS Dhoni hit that winning six which he dispatched into the stands off Nuwan Kulasekara and a country of over a billion people broke into celebration.

The highlights of Dhoni hitting the winning shot still gives one goosebump. The incredible scenes of celebration in the Indian dressing room and that flow of raw emotion among cricketer still showed the other side of the cricketers.

India, under Dhoni, achieved several highs but winning the world cup in front of a hysteric home crowd is still regarded as the most iconic scenes in the history of this cricket-crazy nation.

If Dhoni hogged all the limelight for playing a captain's knock and keeping his best in the tournament for the night when it mattered the most, the contribution of Gautam Gambhir couldn't be ignored.

The left-handed batsman played important innings in the run chase before getting out for 97 and missed out a well-deserved century.

Gambhir and Dhoni settled the innings after India lost three big wickets in the run chase and the opposition bowlers had mounted their pressure. It was the partnership between these two which ensured India had the last laugh.

On the anniversary of their WC triumph, the cricketers took to their respective social media handles and reminisced that famous win in Mumbai. Here's who said, what.

Yuvraj Singh:

Words will never be able to describe what a moment for every Indian it was , this it what we live for !!jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rsldfWv79E — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

Suresh Raina:

Things end but memories last forever. Remembering the rush, excitement, thrill of it all, of the fantastic moments leading up to us lifting the world cup. Irreplaceable. Unforgettable. Thankful to have been a part of this iconic moment in the history of cricket. #worldcup2011 pic.twitter.com/qIISLuzS0k — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 2, 2020

BCCI:

This day in 2011 🗓️



HISTORY 🏆🏆🇮🇳💙 #TeamIndia



Watch the highlights of the epic 2011 World Cup final and relive the memories here 📽️📽️ https://t.co/qKuPoMeblY pic.twitter.com/C0apY6tqx0 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2020

Gautam Gambhir:

A World Cup won by Indians, for India & with India!#StayHomeIndia and watch us bring the #worldcup2011 home! All on @StarSportsIndia 2PM onwards today. #Reliving2011 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

ICC:

"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" pic.twitter.com/xCl0KtH8gV — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2020

Harbhajan Singh: