32 players featuring in ICC Men's T20 World Cup drafted for Abu Dhabi T10, country wise breakdown

Thereafter the high-octane Abu Dhabi T10 will be played in the UAE capital between November 19 and December 4. As many as 32 players, who have been drafted in the Abu Dhabi T10 franchises for the fifth season of the tournament, will be in action for their respective countries at the T20 World Cup 2021.

West Indies

Explosive players such as Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Obed Mccoy, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein and Andre Fletcher will light up the stadium for the defending champions West Indies at the T20 World Cup.

England

Meanwhile, class-apart cricketers Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid and Jason Roy are set to play for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 champions England.

Afghanistan/Sri Lanka

Hazratullah Zazai, Qais Ahmed and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are representing Afghanistan, while Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne and Wanindu Hasaranga are playing for the 2014 World T20 champions Sri Lanka.

Ireland/Bangladesh/Namibia

Destructive players such as Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Joshua Little are representing Ireland, meanwhile, Mohammed Saifuddin features in the Bangladesh team and David Wiese will play for the Namibia team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC) is home to the thrilling Abu Dhabi T10 series - the world's only 10-over cricket tournament officially sanctioned by the ICC and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). It brings together over 120 of world cricket's biggest names to compete in the game's fastest format.

With the support of the Abu Dhabi Government and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADC and Ten Sports Management (TSM) have consistently grown the series and won worldwide acclaim for mounting a successful season in Jan/Feb 2021 despite challenging conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was safely delivered against a background of strict COVID prevention protocols and gained a global TV audience and praise as a world-class event.

The fifth edition of this highly popular cricket spectacle will be held over 15 days taking in the UAE's 50th National Day weekend. Abu Dhabi T10 champions in the past include the Kerala Kings, Maratha Arabians and Northern Warrior who have twice taken the title.

