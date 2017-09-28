4th ODI: Australia halt Team India's juggernaut in Bengaluru: Highlights

Bengaluru, Sep 28: The Indian juggernaut of consecutive wins finally came to a halt with visitors Australia holding on to their nerves and executing their plans to perfection during the death overs to win the fourth ODI by 21 runs, here on Thursday.

India's winning streak of nine matches on the trot was finally broken as the Australians outclassed the Virat Kohli and company in the inconsequential tie.

Chasing a stiff target of 335, India were off to a fabulous start but a couple of bad moves in the middle overs coupled by a fantastic display of pace bowling resulted in their defeat.

Kohli, who has never managed to entertain the audiences at M Chinnaswamy with his individual batting effort, had a forgettable outing again and was forced to swallow the bitter pill of defeat after winning nine games in a row. India still lead the five games series 3-1, with one more game to go at Nagpur.

Here are the highlights of the match:

Warner (124 off 119 balls) struck his 14th ODI hundred in his milestone 100th ODI match.

He added 231 for the opening stand with in-form Aaron Finch (94). Warner hit 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Finch hit 10 boundaries and three sixes off 96 balls but missed out on a well-deserved hundred.

Kedar Jadhav (1/38 in 7 overs) did his bit to put brakes on the scoring after the openers raised visions of a mammoth total.

Peter Handscomb's 43 off 30 balls and Marcus Stoinis' cameo (15 no off 9 balls) enabled them to cross the 330-run mark.

Kedar started it all by enticing Warner to go for a lofted shot which went straight to Axar Patel at long on and then next two wickets of skipper Steve Smith (3) and Finch were bagged by Yadav. Incidentally, Smith's dismissal was Yadav's 100th victim in ODIs.

A fluent approach by both Warner and Finch provided Australia a record first wicket partnership of 231 off 201 balls, beating the previous record of 212 scripted by Geoff Marsh and David Boon against India in Jaipur in 1986.

Their partnership was also the highest at Bengaluru, beating the previous best of 183 scored by Brad Haddin and Shane Watson against Canada in a 2011 World Cup match.

Kohli reached yet milestone as he became fastest to complete 2000* ODI runs as captain (36 innings). AB de Villiers took 43 innings to reach this milestone.

Miscommunication between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma cost the opener his wicket on 65. There have been several instances when the duo have paid the price for miscommunication.

Kohli (21) was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile third time in this series. It was the right move by skipper Steve Smith to introduce the pacer and it paid off immediately.

India's chase started in right earnest as Rohit Sharma (65 off 55 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (53 off 66) adding 106 runs in 18.2 overs.