India vs Australia: Spectators evicted from SCG for making racist remarks at India pacer Mohammed Siraj

The drama unfolded during the 87th over of Australia's second innings in the post-lunch session on Sunday (January 10). Siraj - who complained of facing similar such incidents at the end of the day's play on Saturday (January 9) - came over and along with skipper Ajinkya Rahane started having a word with umpire Paul Reiffel.

"Not first time Aussie crowd is doing this nonsense," says Harbhajan Singh on racial comments hurled at Siraj

Both the umpires had some discussion and involved the match officials and the security personnel deployed at the stadium. After some discussion, the police asked a group of men to leave the stand.

The Cricket Australia's Head Of Security and Integrity, Sean Carroll, concerning yesterday's incident at the SCG said the matter is under investigation.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security. "If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."

The cricketing fraternity expressed its anger on the chain of events that unfolded during the course of play. Former Australia players Mike Hussey and Shane Warne - who were in the commentary box when the drama began on day four - also called for sever punishment for those involved.

"It's terrible behaviour and I can't believe it's still happening in this day and age. They should be banned for life from coming to cricket. The Indians have come here to our shores to entertain us, play some great cricket, we should be so grateful that we can watch some live sport. To treat the players like that is unacceptable," Hussey told Fox Cricket.

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne also condemned the incident and said that "severe punishment" should be given to the members of the crowd who hurled racial slurs at Siraj and Bumrah.

"Disgraceful to be honest, absolutely disgraceful. Should never happen, especially what's happened in the last 12 months or so with everything else around the world. Let's hope they come down heavy and find the culprits," said Warne.

One of the few places in the world where people have the luxury of sitting in the stands to enjoy a sporting event - watching players who have made significant sacrifices to allow it to go ahead - and it sinks to racist abuse. Disgraceful #AUSvIND — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) January 10, 2021

If there are racist fans at the cricket (and this is obviously not the first time - this Test, or ever). Then stopping the game, pointing them out, and getting to the bottom of what has happened has to be a regular thing. Cockroaches and light, etc. #fuckracists — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) January 10, 2021

So disappointed with a very small part of the SCG fans, totally embarrassed. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 10, 2021

Com’on spectators, we can all do better. The game of cricket is about celebrating EVERYONE and not abusing. #Unacceptable

P.s. Getting to watch cricket live from the stadium is a privilege in these difficult times, honour it. — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) January 10, 2021

Unacceptable behaviour there is no place for racism, I hope this is dealt in the most severe way. #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 10, 2021

According to BCCI sources, Siraj was allegedly referred to as a "monkey" by a drunk spectator in one of the stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground, reliving the infamous Monkeygate episode of the Indian team's tour of Australia in 2007-08. "BCCI lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon about two of their players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj being abused by a drunk spectator," a Cricket Board source told PTI.