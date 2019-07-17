Abdul Razzaq's bold extra-marital affairs confession & eerie connection with his potential student Hardik Pandya

Razzaq was trolled for his idea by the Indian fans. However, one recent confession by the 39-year-old on a Pakistan television interview took everybody by surprise and the fans now trolled him for being the worthy coach material for Hardik.

Razzaq, who scored over 8,000 runs for Pakistan across formats and took 389 wickets, revealed that he had five-six extra-marital affairs in his life and that too after marriage! The confession took the female anchor as well as others present in the audience by surprise. But Razzaq looked to be quite confident and proud about his feat and even added that those affairs had a life of around one to one-and-half years.

A connection between Razzaq and Hardik

There is a remarkable connection between Razzaq and Hardik, his potential student, regarding this. In January, the Baroda all-rounder had also made a similar confession on a reality TV show anchored by ace film-maker and producer Karan Johar. There he was accused of making sexist remarks about women and how about he had gone about making friends with them and even did not shy away from confessing to his parents what he had done with them. However, Hardik is not as married as Razzaq.

For Hardik, the risk factor was high as he is still a current player. And he paid it dearly by getting suspended from international cricket for some time, along with KL Rahul who was also present with him in that show.

Hardik missed the ODI series in Australia as well as the New Zealand series partially before eventually joining the squad. It was a tough phase for the man who was just trying to make a comeback to international cricket after a stint with injury. Many had said that it was a learning experience for the 25-year-old and he indeed made a strong comeback in competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League that followed. His performance with the bat and ball in the just-concluded World Cup too was decent.

However, going by Razzaq's bold confession, we hope that it is something that Hardik will not want to learn from him.