Cricket Abhishek Sharma just one place behind Yuvraj Singh, becomes joint 7th in Six-Hitting List for India in T20Is

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Abhishek Sharma's rapid rise in international cricket continues, with the young left-hander matching former India star Suresh Raina's tally of sixes in T20 internationals.

Abhishek's six-hitting ability has been on full display in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He produced match-winning knocks at the top of the order. The India batter has already scored 248 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 and is the highest scorer in the tournament.

The Punjab batter has also hit 17 sixes in the Asia Cup so far, the most by an Indian player in the continental tournament.

Abhishek Sharma equals Suresh Raina Six Record

The 24-year-old opener now has 58 sixes in 22 innings, drawing level with Raina, who struck the same number across his 78-match career. Sharma is now the joint 7th in the list of highest six hitters for India in T20I format. Abhishek's mentor Yuvraj Singh is the next for him to overtake in the list. Yuvraj, who once hit six sixes in an over, is the 6th in the list with 74 maximums in the format.

The feat underlines the transformation of Abhishek into one of India's premier T20 hitters in quick time. Since making his debut in 2024, he has maintained a rare mix of consistency and explosiveness, highlighted by a strike rate of nearly 198 - the best among all Indian players with more than 500 T20I runs.

Most Sixes for India in T20Is

Rohit Sharma - 205 sixes in 151 innings

Suryakumar Yadav - 148 sixes in 83 innings

Virat Kohli - 124 sixes in 117 innings

KL Rahul - 99 sixes in 68 innings

Hardik Pandya - 95 sixes in 93 innings

Yuvraj Singh - 74 sixes in 51 innings

Abhishek Sharma - 58 sixes in 21 innings

Suresh Raina - 58 sixes in 66 innings

Sanju Samson - 52 sixes in 40 innings

MS Dhoni - 52 sixes in 85 innings