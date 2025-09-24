Abhishek Sharma just one place behind Yuvraj Singh, becomes joint 7th in Six-Hitting List for India in T20Is

Abhishek Sharma-Varun Chakaravarthy Retain No.1 Spot, Abrar Ahmed Climbs to No.4 in ICC T20I Rankings

Dubai, Sep 24: The ICC Men's T20I Rankings have witnessed yet another shake-up, with India's young batting sensation Abhishek Sharma continuing his dominance at the top while Pakistan's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed surged into the top four among bowlers after a string of impactful performances in the Asia Cup 2025.

Abhishek, who has been in blistering form throughout the Asia Cup, retained his No.1 T20I batter ranking following successive explosive knocks. After scoring a quick-fire 38 off 15 balls against Oman, the Punjab batter showcased his class with a match-winning 74 against Pakistan, steering India to a successful chase of 171 runs.

Sharma's fearless approach at the top of the order has made him the cornerstone of India's batting lineup, while his consistency in reaching fifties in 25 balls or fewer has put him alongside India's greats like Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma.

His teammate Tilak Varma also moved to No.3, further cementing India's dominance in the batting charts.

Abrar Ahmed: Pakistan's Spin Wizard Breaks Into Top Four

On the bowling front, Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed climbed 12 spots this week, now sitting at No.4 with 703 rating points. The mystery leg-spinner, who had jumped 11 places just last week, is in striking distance of the No.1 position currently held by India's Varun Chakaravarthy.

Abrar impressed with figures of 2/13 against UAE and a sensational 1/8 against Sri Lanka, displaying control, guile, and wicket-taking ability. Despite a modest outing against India (1/42), his impact across matches has been undeniable, reviving Pakistan's bowling attack in the continental showpiece.

Other Ranking Movers

Varun Chakaravarthy consolidated his position at the top with another economical spell against Pakistan.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman stormed back into the top 10 after picking six wickets at an average of eight in his last two outings.

India's Hardik Pandya climbed six spots in the bowling rankings and continues to lead the all-rounder charts.

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan jumped 31 places to reach No.24 among batters after a fine 58 against India.

With Sharma continuing to dominate with the bat and Abrar's rapid climb up the bowling ladder, the India-Pakistan rivalry has gained another fascinating subplot. Both youngsters symbolize the new generation of T20 cricket - fearless, attacking, and unafraid of the big stage.

As the Asia Cup 2025 progresses, fans will be keen to see if Abhishek can extend his supremacy and whether Abrar can dethrone Varun Chakaravarthy to become the world's top-ranked T20I bowler.