Abu Dhabi T10 League: Delhi Bulls batsman Adam Lyth excited about playing alongside Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis

The 33-year-old expressed that he is looking forward to playing with West Indies' T20 stars Dwayne Bravo and Evin Lewis in the Abu Dhabi T10, "I am looking forward to playing with Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis as they are the superstars of the game. We have got a good mix of experienced and young players in our squad. I think we have a good chance of winning the title this time."

When asked about the best thing about the Abu Dhabi T10, Lyth said that the edginess of the T10 format makes the competition very exciting, "The best thing about the Abu Dhabi T10 is that it's fast-paced, edgy, got a lot more action and there's no time to think. On the contrary, in T20s there's still some time for a team to bounce back, but in T10 everyone has to be on their toes and there's no scope for error."

The English player further added that he is looking to focus on getting the basics right this season, "I am looking to keep things simple in the season and focus on getting the basics right. And execute the plans that suit our team. The T10 format is quite challenging, and I am always excited to play this format."

Lyth signed off by saying that he has always enjoyed playing in Abu Dhabi, "I have always had a lovely time playing in Abu Dhabi. I travel there with my Yorkshire team and my family as well. The conditions and the hospitality in Abu Dhabi are fabulous."

The Delhi Bulls are set to take on Bangla Tigers in their first encounter of the Abu Dhabi T10 on 28 January 2021.

Source: Media Release