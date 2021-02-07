Cricket
Abu Dhabi T10 League: Northern Warriors hammer Delhi Bulls by 8 wickets in final to lift their second title

By
Image Courtesy: Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi, February 7: The Northern Warriors broke Delhi Bulls' four-match unbeaten run in the big the biggest game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020-21 as they won the final by eight wickets to claim their second title at Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium. Chasing a target of 82 runs, Warriors reached home quite comfortably with eight balls to spare and were crowned the champions.

Electing to bowl first, the Nicholas Pooran-led Warriors took control of the proceedings quickly with Junaid Siddique, who took a four-for the previous night, sending back opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and then Evin Lewis fell victim to Maheesh Theekshana's crafty carrom-ball.

The Delhi Bulls lost two more wickets in the space of five deliveries and visibly struggled to connect the bat to the ball. Mohammad Nabi, the highest scorer of the night for the Bulls, tried to anchor the innings but the constant pressure to score made him vulnerable.

The Northern Warriors gave no leeway to the Bulls, bringing in Maheesh Theekshana into the attack again, which bore fruit immediately. The Sri Lankan spinner scalped the prized wickets of Ravi Bopara and Dwayne Bravo as the Bulls could only muster up a lowly 81/9 in 10 overs.

In the chase, apart from Nicholas Pooran's early dismissal, there was nothing much to celebrate in the entire innings for the Bulls. The Northern Warriors kept cruising to the target without taking any risks, knowing all too well that the target was within reach.

The Bulls paid a price for dropping Waseem Muhammad at one as he went on to score 27 off 22, taking the Warriors 19 runs away from victory. West Indian right-hander Rovman Powell sealed the match with a six as the Northern Warriors clinched the Abu Dhabi T10 title by eight wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Story first published: Sunday, February 7, 2021, 11:07 [IST]
