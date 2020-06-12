Cricket
Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni changed the perception towards wicketkeeper-batsmen: Sanju Samson

By

New Delhi, June 12: Young India cricketer believes Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni have changed the perception towards wicketkeeper-batsman after those two started coming up high in the batting order.

Samson, in an interview with Timesofindia.com, said, "Wicket-keepers today are all top batsmen as well. You look around the world, most of the 'keepers are very good batsmen. Adam Gilchrist changed the game for 'keepers coming up the order, MS Dhoni has done likewise in the middle order."

The Kerala cricketer claimed that it's a norm to have a sound wicketkeeper-batsman in the side which helps in accomodating an extra bowler.

Sanju Samson reveals how Rahul Dravid spotted him at nets and drafted for Rajasthan Royals

"It is now almost a norm to have a wicketkeeper who is a very good top- or middle-order batsman, as it helps the team add an extra bowler or all-rounder in the team," the right-handed batsman added further.

Dhoni's presence in the middle-order has had a calming influence on the team and that is something the youngster wants to emulate.

"MS Dhoni's calmness and focus in tough situations is something that has influenced me. It is something that I would like to inculcate in my game as well and be calmer and more focussed while batting," said the 25-year-old.

Earlier last month, Samson said that it felt like a "dream come true" when Rahul Dravid first asked him if he wanted to join the Rajasthan Royals' squad.

"Rahul bhai and Zubin Bharucha (RR Head of Cricket) were taking trials for Rajasthan Royals," said Samson in a conversation with RR spin consultant and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi for the franchise's podcast.

"I played a really good knock there, at the end of the second day, Rahul bhai came to me and asked 'Would you play for my team?' It was like a dream for me, to have Rahul bhai come and ask me to play for him.

"At the IPL also I didn't play the first six games. I would always talk to him and other senior players like (Shane) Watson, (Brad) Hodge and learn from them. Even today if I call him and ask for help, he's always there to help me," Samson said.

Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 22:47 [IST]
