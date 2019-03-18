Cricket

Afghanistan beat Ireland to notch up maiden Test victory

By
Dehra Dun, March 18: Afghanistan claimed a historic first Test win on Monday as it defeated Ireland by seven wickets. Rahmat Shah and Ihsanullah Janat scored fifties for the war-torn country as it chased down 147 for victory on day four in Dehradun.

Afghanistan were steered to its target by a 139-run partnership between Shah, who made 76, and debutant Janat, who hit an unbeaten 65. Shah, a top-order batsman, registered his second fifty of the match after making 98 in Afghanistan's first innings score of 314.

With three needed to win, Afghanistan lost Shah and then Mohammad Nabi in successive deliveries before Hashmatullah Shahidi came to the crease and hit the winning boundary to trigger celebrations in the Afghanistan camp.

    afghanistan ireland test cricket
    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 13:48 [IST]
