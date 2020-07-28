Afghanistan Cricket Board sack CEO for mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance and misbehaviour

Stanikzai had a three-year contract with ACB. He was hired in July last year following Afghanistan's poor show at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where they failed to win a single match and finished at the bottom.

"This is to inform you that this letter serves as confirmation that your employment contract in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afghanistan Cricket Board is terminated effectively. Your last employment date with ACB is July 29, 2020," ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai said in a letter to Stanikzai on Monday (July 27).

ACB Chairman @Farhan_YusEfzai held an all-staff meeting today where he discussed the organization's further administrative development and appreciated the staff for their activities and innovative approach over the last 6 months. pic.twitter.com/JgScJSclA2 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 27, 2020

"The reasons of your contract termination is as below: Mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance, misbehaviour with managers."

Yousefzai advised Stanikzai "to handover the entire documents and equipment to the board till July 29, 2020."

The ACB statement also said that Stanekzai was earlier "issued verbal and written warnings."