Cricket
Afghanistan Cricket Board sack CEO for mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance and misbehaviour

By Pti
ACB sack CEO for mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance and misbehaviour

Kabul, July 28: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has sacked its chief executive officer Lutfullah Stanikzai for "mismanagement", "unsatisfactory performance," and "misbehavior with managers."

Stanikzai had a three-year contract with ACB. He was hired in July last year following Afghanistan's poor show at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where they failed to win a single match and finished at the bottom.

"This is to inform you that this letter serves as confirmation that your employment contract in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afghanistan Cricket Board is terminated effectively. Your last employment date with ACB is July 29, 2020," ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai said in a letter to Stanikzai on Monday (July 27).

"The reasons of your contract termination is as below: Mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance, misbehaviour with managers."

Yousefzai advised Stanikzai "to handover the entire documents and equipment to the board till July 29, 2020."

The ACB statement also said that Stanekzai was earlier "issued verbal and written warnings."

Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
