Afghanistan seal World Cup berth

SCOREBOARD

Nothing less than a victory against Ireland would have sufficed for Afghanistan and victory indeed they notched up. Batting first, Ireland made 209 for seven, a competitive total considering the nature of pitches and close contests the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 witnessed thus far. West Indies have already secured a berth in the World Cup 2019 from this tournament.

"We are here because of you, thank you @EmiratesCricket" shouts Mohammad Shahzad as the party starts in the Afghan rooms!! 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/gnzzTnsMPD — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 23, 2018

🇦🇫 What a journey it's been for @ACBofficials over the years! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6EaYMtJWBU — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 23, 2018

We are in!

A captain's innings by Asghar Stanikzai takes Afghanistan to the 2019 ICC @cricketworldcup .#AFGvIRE #CWCQ pic.twitter.com/eYec6JH9yh — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 23, 2018

This one too went down the wire. Afghanistan consumed 49.1 overs to overhaul Ireland's total and the groundwork for that win was laid by openers Mohammad Shahzad and Gulbadin Naib who milked 86 runs in 16.3 overs.

The solid opening alliance that came at over five runs an over eased the burden on other batsmen in the middle overs allowing them to bat without the run-rate pressure.

However, it still required a little cameo from skipper Asghar Stanikzai (39, 29b, 4x4, 1x6), who missed the initial part of the tournament because of a surgery, to go past the tape.

WHAT THEY SAID

Asghar Stanikzai: I am in too much pain but I was playing for the country. It is our dream to qualify for the World Cup. Afghanistan team played bad in first half but they played well and they believed in themselves.

Mohammad Shahzad (man of the match): We lost a couple of matches but we played good cricket in the Super Sixes. We had to win this game. The plan is simple: I was waiting for the loose ball and then I don't care. I just hit the boundaries. I believe in myself. The coaching staff say 'just play your natural game'. Oh! I can't believe we have qualified for the World Cup.

William Porterfield (Ireland captain): First of all congratulations to Afghanistan. We were probably 25 runs short. Then again in games like this we can't fault anyone. We get back for some rest and recuperation. We had opportunities but we lost three games. Big things on the horizon.