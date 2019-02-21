Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Afghanistan too strong for Ireland in T20I opener; Nabi, Zadran shine for Afghans

By Opta
Afghanistan too strong for Ireland in T20 opener
Mohammed Nabi

Dehradun, Feb 21: Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran's unbroken 86-run stand led Afghanistan to their eighth Twenty20 International win in a row over Ireland.

In the first of three Twenty20 meetings between the two, Ireland's total of 132-6 was always going to be tricky to defend at Dehradun.

And so it proved, Afghanistan putting up 136-5 to claim a five-wicket victory with four balls to spare.

Ireland won the toss and opted to bat, but it proved an innings of struggle.

1
45445

Indeed, it was not until Stuart Poynter (31 not out) and George Dockrell (34no) joined forces for an unbeaten 67 that Ireland achieved any sort of momentum.

To their credit, Ireland had their hosts in a tight spot at 50-5 after 7.2 overs, but from there it was the Nabi (49) and Zadran (40) show.

Nabi – who survived a strong claim for lbw while on 18 – had the honour of grabbing the winning runs, sending a low full toss skipping over the ropes for his fifth four of an eye-catching innings.

The sides will meet again at the same venue on Saturday.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 23:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue