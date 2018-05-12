After MS Dhoni who? Watch out for pointers from IPL 2018

We may have the calm presence of Dhoni till the 2019 World Cup in England but a point will come thereafter when we have to find a successor for the Jharkhand man - behind and in front of the stumps.

While unearthing another Dhoni is a near-impossible task, this IPL has given some pointers and Mykhel looks into them closely.

Rishabh Pant (Delhi & Delhi Daredevils)

This name has been in circulation as the successor of Dhoni since he made that triple hundred against Maharashtra in 2016-17, a season in which he also blasted a 48-ball hundred against Jharkhand. His first-class average is a shade over 53. And his recent unbeaten 128 for Delhi Daredevils against Sunrisers Hyderabad has only swelled the cries for his inclusion in the Indian squad.

Yes, there are still some rough edges as a wicketkeeper - a role he will have to take as seriously as his batting - especially in red ball cricket as showed in the last domestic season. But at 20, Pant has enough time on his hands to establish himself in all three formats as India's premier wicketkeeper batsman. And Delhi have already handed the limited over captaincy to Pant last season.

In this IPL



M: 11, R: 521, Hs: 128, Avg: 52.10, SR: 179.65

Wicketkeeping: M: 11, Dismissals: 4

Ishan Kishan (Jharkhand & Mumbai Indians)

The boy from Dhoni land packs a punch as a batsman like his senior. On more than one occasion, Mumbai Indians have benefited from his power-hitting at the top order in this IPL and tidy work behind the stumps. He was U-19 captain in the 2016 tournament where India finished runners-up to the West Indies.

Kishan has a good technique and quick hands behind the stumps horned through the 32 first-class matches that he has already played for Jharkhand. Hopefully, at 19, Kishan will continue his growth as a cricketer.

In this IPL

M: 11, R: 238, Hs: 62, Avg: 26.44, SR: 160.81.

Wicketkeeping: M: 11, Dismissals: 9.

KL Rahul (Karnataka & Kings XI Punjab)

Rahul's class as a batsman has never been in doubt and his not so inconsiderable ability to keep wickets gives his game an additional dimension. However, Rahul has of late taken his focus away from stumper's duty because of injuries, particularly in the longer version. But he could still give India an option and flexibility in the limited overs as showed in this IPL.

In this IPL

M: 11, R: 471, Hs: 95, Avg: 58.87, SR: 156.47

Wicketkeeping: M: 10, Dismissals: 7

Dark horse

Sanju Samson (Kerala & Rajasthan Royals)

This IPL has given Sanju Samson a lease of life after a domestic season full of troubles and controversies. At this point, he is 11th in the list of run-getters and the confidence and timing seemed to have returned to his batting. But he has not kept wickets in this edition since Jos Buttler has been donning that role for Royals.

In fact, Samson, who emerged as a wicketkeeping batsman, has not kept regularly for Kerala in domestic cricket as well in the recent past. But it's a skill that stays with a cricketer and let's hope Samson, all of 23, revives it to give India some more options.

In this IPL

M: 11, R: 353, Hs: 92, Avg: 35.32, SR: 137.35.