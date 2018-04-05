After Smith and Bancroft, David Warner too accepts CA sanctions

Cricket Australia had banned Warner for 12 months from international and domestic cricket and said the left-handed opener will not be considered for leadership roles within Australian cricket set up in future.

I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me. I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 5, 2018

"I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me. I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model," Warner wrote on his Twitter handle.

READ: SMITH, BANCROFT ACCEPT BAN | SMITH, WARNER TO LOSE BIG MONEY

Former Australia captain Steve Smith and opener Cameron Bancroft too had accepted the CA sanctions on Wednesday (April 4), making it clear that they would not go for an appeal.

"I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country," Smith said on his Twitter account.

"But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as captain of the team. I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them," wrote Smith.

"Today I lodged the paperwork with Cricket Australia and will be accepting the sanction handed down. I would love to put this behind me and will do whatever it takes to earn back the trust of the Australian public. Thank you to all those who have sent messages of support," said Bancroft through his official twitter hand.

On Tuesday (April 3), the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) had called the ban these three players harsh and disproportionate.

An ACA statement read: "There are a number of glaring and clear anomalies in the process to date which causes the ACA to query the severity and proportionality of the proposed sanctions."