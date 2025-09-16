'Pakistan can be beaten by...': Irfan Pathan names Two IPL Franchises who can thrash Pakistan

Cricket After Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, another former India player summoned by ED for Betting App Involvement By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 13:24 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear on September 22, 2025, for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the illegal online betting platform 1xBet.

The ED is investigating alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the betting app, which is accused of defrauding investors and evading substantial taxes.

Uthappa, who retired from professional cricket in 2022, appeared in promotional videos for 1xBet, making him a person of interest in the probe. The ED is expected to question him on the nature of his association with the company, including details of contracts and payments he received. This summons follows similar questioning of other former Indian cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, as part of a broader crackdown on illegal betting apps operating in India.

The investigation covers multiple illegal betting platforms, with market estimates suggesting around 22 crore Indian users registered on such apps, approximately 11 crore of whom are active regularly. These apps are accused of using surrogate advertising and celebrity endorsements to lure users, despite legal bans on real-money online betting in India.

Uthappa is the third Indian cricketer to be summoned by ED for this betting app, as former India players Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were also called for their roles in the saga.

The ED's probe also extends to various celebrities from sports, film, and politics who allegedly endorsed these platforms. Alongside cricketers, the agency has questioned former MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, among others. The investigation has also involved questioning representatives from tech giants Google and Meta regarding advertising revenues received from these betting firms.

The Indian government has imposed a comprehensive ban on all real-money online betting apps under the Online Gaming Act, 2025, which came into effect after the honourable President's confirmation. This law prohibits money-based online games, blocks their advertisements, and restricts payments via bank or UPI channels for such platforms, and the government has also imposed strict punishment on the offenders.