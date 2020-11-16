Agarkar could head selection panel if elected

Sunil Joshi who has 84 international caps (15 Tests, 69 One-day Internationals), currently heads the panel, but with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doing away with the zonal selection system, whoever has played more international appearances is expected to get the nod for the top job.

Agarkar has played 231 international matches (26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20Is). He has also featured in three 50-over ODI World Cups (1999, 2003 and 2007) and was also part of the triumphant India squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Ajit Agarkar applies for national selectors' role; emerges front-runner

The 42-year-old was one of the candidates who had applied for the position earlier this year as well and had emerged as the front-runner for the top job, before probably missing due to the zonal policy.

With BCCI scrapping the quota system, the Mumbaikar has got a very strong chance this time to head the panel.

The latest grapevine is that Agarkar is willing to throw his hat in the ring after initially being reluctant to contest again.

Meanwhile, the PTI news agency reported that former India players Chetan Sharma, Maninder Singh and Shiv Sunder Das have also also expressed interest to fill in for the vacant posts.

"Yes, I've applied for the selector's post. I've no issues being an ordinary member of the panel. My main aim is to serve Indian cricket. I've played alongside legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vegsarkar, learnt a lot from them," said Chetan, India's first bowler to take a World Cup hat-trick in 1987.

Former left-arm spinner Maninder who has 94 international caps (35 Tests and 59 ODIs) also confirmed his candidautre.

"Yes, I had applied last time and I'm applying this time. If given a chance, I'll certainly like to give my best shot," said Maninder.

The Joshi-led selection panel picked India's 25-member jumbo squad for the current tour of Australia where they are playing three ODIs, as many T20s and four Test matches.