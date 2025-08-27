Manchester United to make multiple changes for Grimsby Town Match? Ruben Amorim can alter these players for EFL Cup

Cricket Ahmedabad Tipped as Host City as India Submits Bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 20:19 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Aug 27: In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 27) approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG), putting forward Ahmedabad as the "ideal" venue.

With world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge training facilities, and a vibrant sporting culture, the city has emerged as the frontrunner for staging the prestigious multi-sport event.

The move comes days after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) gave its nod to the proposal, which was initiated with the submission of the 'Expression of Interest' in March.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) confirmed that the government has also cleared the signing of the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with necessary guarantees from central ministries and sanction of grant-in-aid to the Gujarat government if the bid is accepted. The final bid submission deadline is August 31, and the IOA is expected to complete formalities within the next two days.

India last hosted the Games in 2010 (New Delhi), a spectacle remembered for its grandeur despite controversies over costs and delays. The final decision on the 2030 host city will be taken by the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport in November in Glasgow.

Ahmedabad 'Ideal Host City'

The PIB release hailed Ahmedabad as the "ideal host city," citing its world-class sporting ecosystem. The Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket arena which hosted the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final, is expected to be the centerpiece. Alongside, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave-currently under development-will house an aquatics centre, a football stadium, and indoor arenas, ensuring facilities for a wide range of disciplines.

Ahmedabad is already staging the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, and the city's upgraded infrastructure is also being projected as part of India's long-term ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

A Full Roster for 2030

The 2026 CWG in Glasgow will feature just 10 sports in a cost-controlled format, leaving out medal-rich disciplines for India such as shooting, wrestling, badminton, and hockey. However, the IOA has confirmed that if India hosts in 2030, the programme will be much broader.

"Our plan is to include all major sports, particularly medal-heavy events like shooting, archery, and wrestling," IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey said earlier this month. "We also want to showcase India's heritage with traditional sports such as kabaddi and kho kho."

While a detailed budget is yet to be finalised, a Sports Ministry official confirmed that cost discussions will be aligned with the size of the final roster, with estimates expected later this year.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also took to his X handle to thank PM Modi for giving his nod for hosting the CWG 2030. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji for approving the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to submit a bid for hosting the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030 in Ahmedabad by the Cabinet.

"Under the illustrious leadership of Modi ji, India has rapidly progressed towards becoming a sports superpower in the last 11 years. Today's decision demonstrates that we are fully prepared to host international competitions," he posted on the micro-blogging site.

The government believes that beyond the sporting spectacle, the CWG bid carries long-term social and economic advantages. With participation from 72 nations, the Games are expected to generate tourism, create jobs, and provide a platform for growth in fields such as sports science, logistics, event operations, broadcasting, IT, and media management.

The PIB statement emphasised the larger national impact: "Hosting the CWG in India will foster national pride and unity, boost tourism, inspire millions of athletes, and provide opportunities across industries. It will strengthen the sports ecosystem and encourage a new generation to embrace sports as a career."

The 2010 Games came at a cost of nearly ₹70,000 crore, far overshooting initial estimates. This time, officials insist that the plan will be more cost-effective while ensuring a global showcase. With Canada withdrawing from the 2030 race citing budgetary constraints, India's chances have brightened significantly.