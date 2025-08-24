Cricket Akhil Scaria: The Multifaceted Kerala Globstar to Keep an Eye On By Sauradeep Ash Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 18:43 [IST]

Akhil Scaria embodies the rare blend of elegance and tenacity that defines a true all-rounder in cricket. A left-handed batsman with a flair for controlled aggression and a right-arm medium-fast bowler capable of unsettling opposition line-ups, Scaria has lit up the Kerala Cricket League 2025 with his class.

On a bustling afternoon at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum, Akhil showcased his immense talent with a terrific all-round performance for Calicut Globstars, at the expense of Trivandrum Royals.

Coming to bat at no. 4, Scaria was blistering in his unbeaten knock of 69 runs off just 33 deliveries. The 26-year-old from Idukki district massacred the Royals bowling and hit 6 gigantic sixes in his amazing knock, which provided the Globstars their first victory of the KCL 2025 season.

The situation was intense. The Globstars lost their first two matches and the match was at Trivandrum's favour. Salman Nizar at the other end was rooted and struggling with 4 runs off 15 balls, when the Calicut side needed 89 runs in the last six overs.

Scaria took over from there. Already settled at the crease, he went into a hitting spree. He smashed Basil Thampi for sixes, and then destroyed Nikhil M with a couple of big hits as well. Salman also picked up the pieces and the duo's onslaught won Calicut the match with an over to spare.

Akhil Scaria - the multifaceted Idukki Star

Akhil Scaria hails from Idukki, a beautiful district with the Western Ghats and Cardamom hills, along with amazing coffee plantations. The 26-year-old has been making a strong name for himself since the KCL started, and he continues to rise his stock.

On the batting front, Akhil is as versatile as he is dependable. While his natural instinct leans toward attacking strokeplay, he has demonstrated the maturity to anchor an innings when the situation demands.

With the ball, Akhil is a genuine threat. His right-arm medium-fast deliveries often arrive with deceptive precision, capable of dislodging set batters at crucial junctures. The 2024 season bore testament to his bowling acumen, where he produced a match-winning spell of 5 for 30 in T20, a performance that underlined his ability to seize momentum for his team.

In List A cricket, his craft further shines, boasting a stellar bowling average of 18.14 with 27 wickets, a clear measure of both economy and consistency.

A 'Globstar' in Kerala Cricket League

Beyond statistics, it is in high-pressure arenas like the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2024 where Scaria's all-round mastery has truly resonated. His timely contributions with bat and ball have not only shifted the course of matches but have also solidified his reputation as Kerala's game-changer. He picked up 24 wickets in the KCL 2024, the highest last season. And this season, he has started in terrific fashion as well.

Scaria has already picked up 9 wickets in three matches for Calicut Globstars this season, and his latest deeds with the bat make him a hot commodity not just in the KCL, but in the upcoming IPL auction as well. If he maintains the current form, the next step in the hierarchy of Indian cricket may not be far from Akhil, and IPL will be the one in focus now. In the present scenario of Indian cricket, there is a void for a pace-bowling all-rounder, Akhil has all the abilities to get into the race.