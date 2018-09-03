Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Alastair Cook retires: Twitter reacts to the end of an era

Posted By: OPTA
Twitter reacts to Cook retirement

London, Sep 4: The announcement of Alastair Cook's upcoming retirement from international cricket was met with a flood of tributes devoted to the England opener.

At the age of 33, Cook will step away from the England fold following the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval, set to begin on Friday (September 7).

That clash will be Cook's 161st in Tests, leaving him seventh on the all-time list after a career spanning 12 years since his debut against India in Nagpur in 2006.

Cook made a hundred on that occasion - a sign of things to come for a man who went on to become his country's all-time leading Test run-scorer.

Once the news was made public, messages of support poured in from the cricketing fraternity, as you can see from our Twitter moment below:

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 18:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue