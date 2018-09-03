Alastair Cook retires: Twitter reacts to the end of an era

At the age of 33, Cook will step away from the England fold following the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval, set to begin on Friday (September 7).

That clash will be Cook's 161st in Tests, leaving him seventh on the all-time list after a career spanning 12 years since his debut against India in Nagpur in 2006.

Cook made a hundred on that occasion - a sign of things to come for a man who went on to become his country's all-time leading Test run-scorer.

Once the news was made public, messages of support poured in from the cricketing fraternity, as you can see from our Twitter moment below:

