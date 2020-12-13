Allan Border criticises Australia A side for 'lethargic performances' in pink-ball practice game Vs India A

The Alex Carey-led Australia A side surrendered against the Ajinkya Rahane and band on both the days. The Aussies were no match to Indian batsmen and bowlers on the first two days of the tour game.

India A vs Australia A, Day 3: Wildermuth, McDermott centuries help hosts draw pink-ball warm-up Test

Criticising the approach of the Australian side, Border was quoted as saying by dailytelegraph.com.au after the second day, "They gave up. Australian cricket teams, you can handle getting beaten and we put in some poor performances, I've been part of quite a few. But I don't think you'd ever accuse Australian sides of not having a go."

"Just their attitude. I don't blame them all but there was general (lethargy)," he said.

The former Australia cricketer added further, "It's one of the worst, (most) lethargic performances I have seen in the last session of any cricket."

"This is Australia A, they are representing Australia, they are young blokes trying to make their way. That fielding performance, bowling performance, captaincy performance - an absolute disgrace. Not up to scratch at all," Border said.

However, centuries from Jack Wildermuth and Ben McDermott centuries helped the hosts draw the game on the final day of the practice game. Wildermuth (107* off 167 balls) and Wildermuth (111* off 119 balls) stitched a partnership of unbeaten 265 runs for the fifth wicket and helped Australia A scored 307-4 at stumps on Day 3 of the practice game.