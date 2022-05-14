Ambati Rayudu retirement drama: CSK batsman deletes tweet after announcing his decision to retire

Rayudu is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings and he had joined CSK from the Mumbai Indians a few seasons back.

“I am happy to announce that this will be my last IPL. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and CSK for the wonderful journey,” said Rayudu on his official Twitter handle. But later he deleted that tweet.

Even the CSK officials seemed to have caught by surprise by Rayudu's tweet and said he might have tweeted so out of disappiointment because his personal performance in the IPL 2022 has been underwhelming.

Rayudu is having a middling season for CSK in IPL 2022 having scored 271 runs from 12 matches at an average of 27.10 at a strike rate of 124.31 and he has also scored a fifty (78) which is also his highest so far in IPL 2022.

Rayudu was brought back from the auction by the CSK for Rs 6.70 crore after releasing him ahead of the auction.

In all the IPL, Rayudu has made 4187 runs from 187 matches at an average of 29.28 and his strike-rate stands at 127.26. Rayudu has also scored a hundred and 22 fifties in the Indian Premier League. Rayudu is the 12th highest run-getter in the IPL.

The Chennai Super Kings have already been eliminated from the playoffs race in IPL 2022 after clocking just 8 points from 12 matches and currently they are 9th on the 10-team league.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming said they are still studying and building a team around the refurbished squad.

“We're still learning about our squad, as most teams are, and hopefully we can learn a lot over the next couple of games and go forward. What I can say is that, there's not much margin between having a great season and a not-so-great season.

“So we've been through enough of these seasons to know that. So we're not going too much over, but we do need to improve in some areas," said Fleming in a post-match press conference after the CSK lost to the Mumbai Indians.