Shiv Kapur Laments Absence of SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Bhullar; Calls for Coexistence Between IGPL and PGTI

Cricket AMH Sports Launches Aspin Stallions As First Emirati-Owned Franchise In Abu Dhabi T10 League AMH Sports has launched the Aspin Stallions, marking the first Emirati-owned franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. This initiative aims to enhance youth engagement and promote Emirati representation in global sports. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 0:38 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

AMH Sports has unveiled the Aspin Stallions, marking a significant milestone in the UAE's sporting landscape. This team is the first Emirati-owned franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The initiative aligns with UAE Vision 2031, aiming to enhance the nation's global sports leadership. The announcement signifies a new era of national pride and international collaboration in sports.

The Aspin Stallions are owned by Mr. Ahmad Khoori, a member of the UAE Federal National Council and former Senior Vice President of Emirates Airlines.

Under AMH Sports, this franchise aims to elevate sporting standards and foster community engagement across the UAE. Mr. Khoori expressed that the team embodies the UAE's ambition to lead globally, reflecting a commitment to youth empowerment and international cooperation.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is renowned for its fast-paced 10-over format, blending international talent with entertainment. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the league has become a defining platform for global sports engagement.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of the League, welcomed Aspin Stallions as a proud addition to the league, highlighting the UAE's growing prominence as a global sports destination.

The success of this league underscores Mr. Shaji Ul Mulk's vision in transforming cricket entertainment and positioning the UAE at the heart of world cricket. The league attracts star players worldwide and is hosted annually at Abu Dhabi's iconic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The UAE shares a historic friendship with India, home to one of the largest cricket-loving populations globally. With over 9 million expatriates in the UAE, half of whom are passionate about cricket, this initiative strengthens ties between two nations united by sport. Through Aspin Stallions, AMH Sports aims to celebrate this shared passion and diversity.

Aspin Holding is a prominent UAE-based conglomerate with interests in construction, logistics, real estate, and investments. By expanding into sports through AMH Sports, Aspin Holding continues its mission of innovation and national development.

Support from Abu Dhabi Institutions

The launch of Aspin Stallions was made possible by support from institutions like Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Emirates Cricket Board. AMH Sports extends gratitude for their role in nurturing sporting excellence and enhancing the UAE's international sports reputation.

AMH Sports was founded by Mr Ahmad Khoori in 2022 as a sports investment company focusing on Emirati representation in global sports through strategic investments and athlete engagement.

The Dubai Super Cup 2022 was another initiative by Mr Khoori held during the FIFA World Cup break at Al Maktoum Stadium featuring top European clubs like Arsenal FC who emerged as champions.