Andhra Premier League 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics From Inaugural APL

The Coastal Riders pulled off a thriller, defeating Bezawada Tigers by runs in the summit clash of APL 2022 at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Opting to bat first in the final, Manyala Pranith and Sirla Srinivas scored quick-paced 40s to take Riders to a challenging total of 176/8 in 20 overs. While opener Pranith scored 44 off 27 balls, Srinivas played a cameo in the end, scoring 40 off 20 balls.

For Tigers, A Lalith Mohan and Manish Golamaru were the pick of the bowlers with the pair picking four wickets each. Mohan ended with figures of 4 for 31 in 4 overs, while Manish claimed 4 for 18 in 4 overs.

Andhra Premier League 2022: Schedule, Results, Points Table, Teams, Dates, Timings & Live Streaming Info

In response, Jagadish Reddy (25 off 14 balls) and M Praneeth (48 off 27 balls) late cameo went in vain as Tigers fell short of the target, posting 169/7 in 20 overs.

For Riders, S Ashish starred with the ball producing figures of 2 for 18 in 4 overs, but it was P Tejaswi (2 for 13 in 1 over), who bowled the final over, turned out to be the hero of the match by dismissing both Jagadish and Praneeth.

The APL 2022 final between Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers, was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday (July 17) at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, but was postponed without a ball being bowled due to persistent rains.

Unlike the two other playoff round matches - Qualifier 1 and Qualifer 2 - in which the winner was declared based on where the team finished on the points table after the league phase, the postponed final was uninterrupted by the weather.

Here's the APL 2022 full list of award winners, prize money and stats:

# Champions: Coastal Riders - Rs 25 Lakhs

# Runner-up: Bezawada Tigers - Rs 15 Lakhs

# Player of the Match (FINAL): S Srinivas (Coastal Riders) - Rs 17,000

# Super Striker (FINAL): Praneeth M (Bezawada Tigers) - Rs 10,000

# Super Sixer (FINAL): KP Sai Rahul (Bezawada Tigers) - Rs 10,000

# Super Saver (FINAL): S Ashish (Coastal Riders) - 2 for 18 in 4 overs - Rs 10,000

# Catch of the Match (FINAL): G Manish (Bezawada Tigers) - Rs 10,000

# Most Valuable Player (Player of the Tournament): P Girinath Reddy (Rayalaseema Kings) - Rs 1 Lakh

# Most Promising Youngster: Shaik Rasheed (Rayalaseema Kings)

# Most Runs in APL 2022 (Orange Cap): Pyla Avinash (Bezawada Tigers) - 188 runs in 7 innings - Rs 50000

# Most Wickets in APL 2022: A Lalit Mohan (Bezawada Tigers) - 10 wickets in 5 innings - Rs 50,000

# Best bowling figures in the final: Manish Golamaru (Bezawada Tigers) - 4 for 18 in 4 overs

# Most Centuries: DB Prasanth Kumar (Rayalaseema Kings) - 1

# Most Half-Centuries: 1 - M Harsha Vardhan (Coastal Riders), KS Bharat (Uttarandhra Lions), S Dhruva Kumar Reddy (Vizag Warriors), P Girinath Reddy (Rayalaseema Kings), M Hemanth Reddy (Godavari Titans), Sasikanth KV (Godavari Titans), Gnaneshwar CR (Coastal Riders), Gulfham Saleh (Uttarandhra Lions), Shaik Rasheed (Rayalaseema Kings), Abhishek Reddy (Rayalaseema Kings)

# Highest Score by a batsman in the tournament: DB Prasanth Kumar (Rayalaseema Kings) - 106 not out off 58 balls

# Most Number of Sixes in the tournament: 10 - KS Bharat (Uttarandhra Lions), Gulfham Saleh (Uttarandhra Lions), Pyla Avinash (Bezawada Tigers)

# Most Number of Fours in the tournament: Abhishek Reddy (Rayalaseema Kings) - 21 fours

# Highest total in the tournament: 190 for 5 in 19.1 overs by Rayalaseema Kings vs Uttarandhra Lions

# Lowest total in the tournament (minimum 15 overs): 115 for 6 in 20 overs by Godavari Titans vs Coastal Riders

# Most Sixes in an innings: 7 sixes - Gulfham Saleh (Uttarandhra Lions) vs Rayalaseema Kings | DB Prasanth Kumar (Rayalaseema Kings) vs Vizag Warriors

# Most Ducks in the tournament: 2 ducks - Manish G (Bezawada Tigers) and UAV Varma (Uttarandhra Lions)

# Highest Batting Average (minimum 3 innings): P Girinath Reddy (Rayalaseema Kings) - 63.50

# Highest strike-rate in the tournament (minimum 50 runs): P Girinath Reddy (Rayalaseema Kings) - 167.10

# Best bowling figures in an innings: Shaik Ismail (Godavari Titans) - 4 for 18 in 4 overs vs Vizag Warriors

# Hattrick: B Santosh Kumar (Rayalaseema Kings) vs Vizag Warriors

# Best Economy Rate (minimum 15 overs): A Lalith Mohan (Bezawada Tigers) - 6.26

# Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the tournament: 3 Dismissals - KS Bharat (Uttarandhra Lions), UMS Girinath (Vizag Warriors), KNP Raj (Rayalaseema Kings)

# Most stumpings in the tournament: 1 Stumping - KS Bharat (Uttarandhra Lions), UMS Girinath (Vizag Warriors), M Vamsi Krishna (Godavari Titans)

# Most Catches (fielder) in the tournament: 5 catches - Gnaneshwar CR (Coastal Riders) & C Kranthi Kumar (Uttarandhra Lions)

# Highest batting partnership in the tournament: 104 off 61 balls by Shaik Rasheed & P Girinath Reddy (Rayalaseema Kings) vs Uttarandhra Lions

# Highest match aggregate in the tournament: 378 for 12 in 39.4 overs - Rayalaseema Kings vs Uttarandhra Lions

# Highest win margin (by runs): 44 runs - Vizag Warriors (185/5 in 20 overs) beat Godavari Titans (141/9 in 20 overs)

# Highest win margin (by wickets): 8 wickets - Bezawada Tigers (121/2 in 13.5 overs) beat Vizag Warriors (118 All Out in 20 overs)

# Highest win margin (with balls remaining): 37 balls - Bezawada Tigers (121/2 in 13.5 overs) beat Vizag Warriors (118 All Out in 20 overs)