Differences no more? Anil Kumble attends Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's reception in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 27: Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble seems to have buried the hatchet and ended the differences with India skipper Virat Kohli.

The 47-year-old legendary spinner was amongst the high-profile guests who attended Kohli's wedding reception at St. Regis in Mumbai.

Kumble's arrival with his wife at the venue was nothing less than a pleasant surprise to the fans.

The Jumbo spent some quality time at the reception and greeted the newlyweds on starting their new innings. The legendary spinner was also seen in a couple of selfies with fellow cricketers.

The rift between Kohli and Kumble came out wide in the open during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Post conclusion of the CT17 in England, where Team India lost the finals to Pakistan, resigned as the coach of the Indian national cricket team citing differences with the skipper.

Despite carrying an impeccable record as India coach, Kumble stepped down and termed the relation with the captain as 'untenable'.

Kumble was appointed the head coach in June 2016 and his contract was due to get renewed post CT17, but prior to India's tour of West Indies, he tendered his resignation to the board.